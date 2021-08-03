GCSIT Named One Of 50 Smartest Companies Of 2021

SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GCSIT, a pioneering technology engineering firm that focuses on helping customers create agility in their infrastructure from DevOps down, was recently named to The Silicon Review's 50 Smartest Companies of the Year. GCSIT is awarded among a roster of innovative companies accelerating the navigation of the complex field of technological advancements.

The Silicon Review is the world's most trusted online and print community for business and technology professionals. Community members include thought-provoking CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT VPs, and managers, along with many diverse IT professionals.

"GCSIT is honored to have been selected alongside companies providing diligent, demand-driven services and being recognized as a modern and progressive solutions provider," Michael Norring, president and CEO at GCSIT. "We have a group of dedicated professionals with best-in-class aptitude and analytical tenacity who are intensely committed to supporting our customers and we look forward to expanding our service offerings and fortifying our thought leadership efforts," Norring added.

The award comes on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, as GCSIT has utilized its deep bench of seasoned engineers to serve clients as they have for more than three decades while helping each client ready their business to better handle complex and dynamic infrastructure challenges and navigate the evolving business landscape.

There are various firms delivering propelling engineering consultancy services, but GCSIT is an award-winning firm specializing in building predictable, scalable, agile infrastructure. From developing a hybrid cloud strategy to automating IT, GCSIT helps save customers time, money, resources and avoid catastrophic data loss.



"GCSIT is fueled by companies with a clear purpose and we have an incredibly dynamic story to tell as a global leader with breakthrough insights and solutions. Our dedication to learn from, teach and serve our customers has positioned us as a driving force in several key technology areas including hybrid, private and public cloud, automation, digital workspace, disaster recovery, and software-defined networks," said Norring.

About GCSIT

GCSIT is a different kind of engineering firm. We act as your personal technology optimization team to create and maintain custom-built, agile infrastructure. We help you transition to the right technology solutions today that will ready your business to be adaptive; to handle the most complex and dynamic challenges of tomorrow. We inspire, then empower our customers to ready their business to better handle complex and dynamic infrastructure challenges by readying their infrastructure for continuous innovation. Each client relationship is unique to their business goals and needs, but each is designed to drive new business value, reduce time to market, and enable sustainable growth. Visit www.gcsit.com for more information. GCSIT is a registered trademark in the United States and/or other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

