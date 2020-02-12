GCT Announces New Strategic Partnership with Context Networks to Deliver Context-Rich Advertising Platform for Casino Operators

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Game Changing Technologies, Inc ("GCT") today announced a new strategic partnership with Context Networks, Inc., the world's first omni-channel marketing system to unify high-contextualized marketing messages across all physical and digital displays helping casinos and lottery operators drive new revenue streams by building more direct and meaningful relationships with their customers.

The Contextual Promotions Media (CPM) Network, a secure private blockchain platform and operator ecosystem, delivers an end-to-end advertising solution for operators enabling them to become digital publishers with no new capital investment. This Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) brings together operators and advertisers in a dedicated, private, permissioned blockchain ecosystem using digital tokens for payments, exchanges, incentives and fees. GCT will make the CMP Network available to its full network of casino operators and tribes.

"Digital advertising has moved well beyond simple TV and radio and is now in almost all aspects of our lives from cabs and buses, mobile devices, online shopping and online entertainment. Artificial intelligence technology and geo-spatial locational services enable targeted one-to-one marketing like never before," stated Andrew Cardno, GCT's CEO. "With Google and Facebook being the largest advertising platforms in the world, digital advertising is become more and more common place. It makes sense for casinos to monetize their digital real-estate."

Casino and lottery publishers can leverage the benefits of rapid payment settlements and transparent advertising-on-demand. Operators, acting as publishers, have immediate, low-cost access to high-quality customers. Advertisers and traditional Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs) deliver creative digital assets efficiently in a low-touch environment integrated with anti-fraud solutions that form a secure information base for advertisers to make weighted decisions on real-time advertising bids. Advertisers and sponsors can perform in-depth audits of their ad spend. In addition, tamper-proof storage of smart contracts and event logs inside the CPM Network private blockchain prevents dishonest participants from using corruption schemes.

"We are proud to partner with GCT to expand our market footprint and showcase our unique product offering to casinos," stated Matthew Olden, Context Network's Founder and CEO. "The feedback we have been getting from casino operators has been tremendous as they recognize new revenue streams at virtually no additional cost."

About GCT

Game Changing Technologies, Inc. ("GCT") provides "game-changing" technologies and solutions to the Gaming Industry (Tribal & non-Tribal). GCT is a well-recognized leader in the industry. Today's fast-changing and complex business environment requires sophisticated tools and specialized expertise. That is why GCT works hard to make available the best technology solutions to the Gaming Industry to help casino operators improve both operational performance as well as improving the customer experience. For more information visit www.gamechangingtechnologies.com

About Context Networks, Inc.

Context Networks, Inc. is the world's first omni-channel marketing system to unify high-contextualized marketing messages across all physical and digital displays helping casinos and lottery operators drive new revenue streams by building more direct and meaningful relationships with their customers. The Contextual Promotions Media (CPM) Network, a secure private blockchain platform, delivers an end-to-end advertising solution for operators enabling them to become digital publishers with no new capital investment. With the CPM Network, operators gain a competitive advantage by increasing player visitation and duration, growing loyalty and delivering greater value to Player's Club patrons by moving beyond "free play" to more creative and sustainable offers. For more information visit www.contextnetworks.net.

