GCW Global Customised Wealth Announces Two New Partners

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GCW Global Customised Wealth, the global investment management firm, announced two new partners have joined the firm, Adam Domat, serving in the capacity of investment professional, and Mark Evans, serving as Chief Operating Office and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Domat will focus on investment sourcing and diligence, as well as contributing to the ongoing enhancement of GCW's portfolio construction modelling. Mr. Evans will be responsible for developing and maintaining GCW's operational and financial processes and controls. Mr. Domat is based in Palo Alto, California and Mr. Evans is based in the firm's London office.

GCW, which now has personnel in London, California and New York, works with international clients and invests globally, offering individuals comprehensive wealth management services.

David Bizer, Managing Partner at GCW, commented, "I am excited to be working closely again with Adam and to add to our senior leadership team with both Adam and Mark. They are outstanding operators that bring valuable insight and experience that further boost the delivery of exceptional investment services to our clients. I am confident both will make significant contributions."

Prior to joining GCW, Mr. Domat worked with Mr. Bizer at Jasper Ridge Partners, where he evaluated investment opportunities in Marketables and collaborated with Mr. Bizer on portfolio construction and development of the firm's beta overlay program. Previously, Adam was an analyst at Morgan Stanley, where he advised global corporate clients on managing interest rate and foreign exchange risk. Adam holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Chicago and a Masters in Finance from the MIT Sloan School of Management. Adam is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst.

"GCW represents the best I've seen at combining investment acumen with academic insights to deliver a comprehensive portfolio management service," said Domat. "I'm thrilled to join a team that credibly offers such innovative investment solutions to its clients."

Prior to joining GCW, Mr. Evans has been COO at IVC, a hedge fund-of funds provider and one of the first movers in Europe in high-frequency trading. Prior to IVC, Mark was the global head of equity derivatives risk control at UBS before becoming a senior equity derivatives structurer marketer. Mark has also held senior operational and control positions, including responsibility for global FX risk management, at Commerzbank's investment bank, which he helped found. Mark holds a B.Sc in International Trade and Development Economics from the London School of Economics. Mark is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales having qualified with KPMG in London in 1988 and is a member by exam qualification of the Association of Corporate Treasurers.

Mr. Evans added, "I am delighted to join the GCW team and to build out an overall service platform that complements the exciting investment work already taking place at the firm."

About GCW Global Customised Wealth

GCW Global Customised Wealth provides sophisticated individuals and select institutions with comprehensive investment management solutions. GCW constructs customised portfolios tailored to each client's objectives and needs, taking into consideration all assets and liabilities (including those not managed by GCW), and overlaying optimal currency exposure to correspond with the global lives our clients lead. GCW's clients seek investment opportunities that extend beyond their personal networks, that are transparent and do not suffer from conflicts of interest. GCW works with international clients, invests globally and is headquartered in London with teams in California and New York.

