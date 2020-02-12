G&D Integrated Announces Acquisition Of South Carolina-Based Trucking Company

MORTON, Ill., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- G&D Integrated, a leader in the transportation and logistics industry, announced that it has acquired a privately owned, full-service transportation company that specializes in both asset-based transportation and third-party freight management services.

This acquisition aligns with the G&D Integrated strategic focus for growth in the Southeast by expanding coverage to new markets and customers within the region. G&D currently operates over 400 trucks and offers asset-based truckload, drayage, tanker, flatbed, and freight management services. The acquisition provides over 35 additional power units, drivers, and an established freight management team to G&D and its customers. "Our latest acquisition strengthens our current service offerings in the Southeast," said Cort Mills, vice president of transportation at G&D Integrated. "These synergies will allow us to provide customers with quality asset-based transportation and freight management services." This is the second acquisition G&D Integrated has made in the past two years. The company acquired the tanker business of Bell Enterprises Inc. in 2017.

The recently acquired company has served its customers in the transportation industry since 2000 where it started in a small office with a handful of trucks. Over the years, the company has grown to provide dedicated truckload and logistics services throughout the country. "Here at G&D, we strive to provide superior customer service and expertise to our customers every day," said P. Joseph O'Neill, CEO at G&D Integrated. "With the addition of this company, we will be able to offer our customers even more options and services."

To learn more about G&D Integrated and its transportation services, please visit http://gdintegrated.com/services/transportation-solutions/ or call 800-451-8860.

About G&D Integrated

G&D Integrated is a specialized provider of transportation and logistics services and has over 100 years of experience advancing innovative supply chain solutions. Headquartered in Morton, IL, the company provides domestic transportation, warehousing, freight management, contract logistics, and supply chain services to a variety of industries with more than 1,000 employees at over 20 facilities across North America. For more information, visit www.gdintegrated.com.

Contact:

Susan Himes, Marketing Communications

309-284-6795

shimes@gdtr.com

SOURCE G&D Integrated

