G&D Integrated Announces Largest Driver Pay Increase In Company History

MORTON, Ill., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With most of the country feeling the impact of raw material and labor shortages, logistics providers are also reviewing what is needed to combat the lack of and retention of their most valuable employees. G&D Integrated, a provider of dedicated and contract transportation services, has just announced the largest CDL Driver pay increase in company history.

If the supply chain inadequacies of the current economy weren't disturbing enough, the industry faces an even larger hurdle as OEMs bring manufacturing up to pre-pandemic levels. "The largest hurdle the American Supply chain is going to face through the foreseeable future is the unprecedented driver shortage," said Curt Fisher, Vice President of Client Relations, Sales and Marketing at G&D Integrated. Rightfully so, G&D Integrated recognized that in order to retain their existing driver force and attract new talent, an adjustment was necessary to ensure driver pay would not be a contributor to the driver shortage. Cort Mills, Vice President of Transportation at G&D Integrated stated, "While we were already paying driver wages above industry averages, G&D decided that our drivers provide the highest levels of service to our customers and that made our decision easier to further increase wages."

G&D Integrated continues to actively hire local and regional drivers for dedicated and contract lanes. To learn more about these opportunities and open positions, please visit https://www.gdintegrated.com/careers/owner-operators-company-drivers/ or call 855-967-5443.

G&D Integrated is a provider of asset based transportation and logistics services and has over 100 years of experience advancing innovative global supply chain solutions. Headquartered in Morton, IL, the company provides domestic transportation, freight brokerage, contract logistics, manufacturing and supply chain services to a variety of industries with 1,000 employees at multiple facilities across North America. For more information, visit www.gdintegrated.com.

