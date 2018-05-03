G&D Integrated On 2018 "Top 50" Largest Dedicated Contract Carriers In North America

G&D Integrated has experienced many significant events in the past year to fuel continued growth in its transportation sector. In recent months, the company has been active in the acquisition market with the purchase of the tanker business of Bell Enterprises, Inc. In addition, G&D has experienced growth and expansion in the Southeast region of the country, continues to focus on equipment upgrades, and has actively recruited additional drivers. "This has been a very exciting time for our transportation business," said Jeff Cohen, executive vice president of transportation at G&D Integrated. "We have added major new customers, expanded our service offerings, and see tremendous opportunities in our future as a dedicated contract carrier."

To see the complete list of the top logistics companies and to get the latest news on the trucking and freight transportation industry, visit Transport Topics at www.ttnews.com/log50.

About G&D Integrated

G&D Integrated is a provider of transportation and logistics services and has over 100 years of experience advancing innovative global supply chain solutions. Headquartered in Morton, IL, the company provides domestic transportation, freight brokerage, contract logistics, and supply chain services to a variety of industries with 1,000 employees at over 20 facilities across North America. For more information, visit www.gdintegrated.com.

About Transport Topics

Transport Topics is the news leader in freight transportation for the last 80 years. Transport Topics covers a variety of major issues, industry events, regulatory, and technology subjects related to the freight transportation industry. For more information, visit www.ttnews.com.

