G&D Integrated Partners With Operation Welcome You Home® To Sponsor Annual "5K Run For The Brave"

Operation Welcome You Home® is a 100% volunteer, not-for-profit, local Illinois organization that was founded in 2007. Its mission is to assist veterans wherever and however it can with all of the donations and grants benefitting local Illinois veterans. Operation Welcome You Home® supports veterans in need by providing temporary financial assistance, housing, food, mobile wheelchairs, homeless veteran assistance, and airfare for family members to visit wounded loved ones at Bethesda Hospital.

"We are excited to be a sponsor for the 5K event this year because this is an opportunity for local G&D employees to support our local veteran service members in our community through this great organization," said Ryan Dillingham, business operations manager at G&D Integrated and the company's coordinator of the event. "G&D is growing fast in this area and we want to make sure that we're giving back to the communities where we live."

The annual Run for the Brave 5K Run/Walk allows the organization to minimize its expenses and raise funds for its programs. The event will take place this year on May 26 at Plainfield North High School, 12005 S. 248th Street, Plainfield, IL at 8:00 AM. To register or participate in the event, visit www.welcomeyouhome.org.

ABOUT G&D INTEGRATED

G&D Integrated is a provider of transportation and logistics services and has over 100 years of experience advancing innovative global supply chain solutions. Headquartered in Morton, IL, the company provides domestic transportation, freight brokerage, contract logistics, and supply chain services to a variety of industries with 1,000 employees at over 20 facilities across North America. For more information, visit www.gdintegrated.com.

Susan Himes, Marketing Communications

309-284-6795

shimes@gdtr.com

www.gdintegrated.com

