G&D Integrated Runs For Breast Cancer Awareness In Annual Komen Peoria Race For The Cure

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure® Series is the world's largest and most successful education and fundraising event for breast cancer. The series of 5K runs and fitness walks raises funds and awareness for the breast cancer movement, celebrates breast cancer survivorship, and honors those who have lost their battle with the disease. Up to 75 percent of the net income from the Race stays in the Peoria community to fund vital breast cancer health education and breast cancer screening and treatment programs. The remaining 25 percent supports Komen's national research and training grants program.

Approximately ten percent of G&D's workforce is participating in the Race this year on a team named "Survivors, Keep on Trucking". The company plans to support the event with team t-shirts and paid entry fees for its employees as well as paid local radio advertising promoting the event. "We are very pleased to support our employees as they join together for such a great cause," said Curt Fisher, vice president of client relations and marketing at G&D Integrated. "G&D is proud of their employees and their families as they race to provide funding and awareness for breast cancer initiatives in our community."

The annual Race for the Cure Peoria will take place this year on May 12 at The Metro Centre, 4700 N. University Street, Peoria, IL. The event site opens at 6:30 a.m. and the opening ceremony begins at 7:15 a.m. To register or participate in the event, visit www.komenmemorial.org/race/.

ABOUT G&D INTEGRATED

G&D Integrated is a provider of transportation and logistics services and has over 100 years of experience advancing innovative global supply chain solutions. Headquartered in Morton, IL, the company provides domestic transportation, freight brokerage, contract logistics, and supply chain services to a variety of industries with 1,000 employees at over 20 facilities across North America. For more information, visit www.gdintegrated.com.

