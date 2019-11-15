G&D Integrated To Expand Warehousing Services Into Southeast Region Of United States

MORTON, Ill., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G&D Integrated, a specialized provider of transportation and logistics services with headquarters in the Midwest, announced its plans to provide warehousing services to the Southeast region of the U.S.

The expansion aims to pave the way for opening new warehouses in Charleston, SC and Greer, SC. Charleston is the ninth largest port in the U.S. and has doubled container volumes over the past decade. South Carolina Ports Authority operates oceanside terminals in Charleston and extended its reach inland in 2013 with the opening of Inland Port Greer, an innovative facility which provides overnight rail service to the Port of Charleston.

G&D Integrated plans to provide key warehousing services that include storage, distribution, and transloading in addition to automotive assembly services. The goal of the expansion in this specific region is to service the growing need for warehousing to a variety of industries including automotive, consumer goods, and manufacturing.

"Expanding our logistics services to align with our current transportation capabilities in the Southeast has been a strategic goal for G&D for some time," said Curt Fisher, vice president of client relations and marketing at G&D. "As we've developed relationships with South Carolina Ports Authority and other customers in the area, we feel the time to move forward is now. We will continue to build what our namesake suggests; fully integrated supply chain and logistics services that include transportation, warehousing, and manufacturing capabilities."

For more information on the company's warehousing services in the Southeast, visit www.gdintegrated.com/charleston-sc-warehousing or call 866-664-8688.

ABOUT G&D INTEGRATED

G&D Integrated is a provider of transportation and logistics services and has over 100 years of experience advancing innovative global supply chain solutions. Headquartered in Morton, IL, the company provides domestic transportation, freight brokerage, contract logistics, and supply chain services to a variety of industries with 1,000 employees at over 20 facilities across North America. For more information, visit www.gdintegrated.com.

ABOUT THE SOUTH CAROLINA PORTS AUTHORITY (SCPA)

Founded in 1942, the South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA) promotes, develops and facilitates waterborne commerce to meet the current and future needs of its customers, and for the economic benefit of the citizens and businesses of South Carolina. For more information, visit www.scspa.com.

Contact:

Susan Himes, Marketing Communications

309-284-6795

shimes@gdtr.com

SOURCE G&D Integrated

Related Links

http://www.gdintegrated.com

