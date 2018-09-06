G+D Mobile Security Featured at MWCA's Innovation City 2018

DULLES, Va., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- G+D Mobile Security will showcase its SIM Secure IoT Solutions at GSMA's Innovation City during Mobile World Congress Americas 2018. Innovation City is an immersive representation of the latest advances in mobile technologies from carefully selected market leaders. The GSMA has invited G+D Mobile Security to feature its SIM-enabled IoT security solutions with "Protecting the Smart City - securing every IoT device" and "Video Matters - securing connected cameras" demonstrations of operational protection for IoT devices.

Capitalizing on more than 25 years of experience in securing mobile phone connectivity, G+D Mobile Security has leveraged the proven security of the SIM into an effective security mechanism for authentication and encryption for consumer and enterprise IoT devices. Without proper protection, connected devices and their data are subject to fraud, hacking, manipulation, and loss of privacy. As more devices are connected, the need for cost-effective security solutions and experts like G+D who can implement and manage them is increasing.

With G+D's SIM-enabled security solutions, connected devices automatically perform "device to cloud" authentication using credentials stored inside the SIMs. Enterprises deploying IoT devices utilize these keys and credentials to securely authenticate to the cloud and encrypt data streams to and from the device. New credentials can be periodically downloaded for highly secure and efficient management of devices during their entire life cycle.

G+D Mobile Security technology in the SIM also enables mutual authentication with gateway and edge-computing devices, maintenance servers, and other services in the IoT ecosystem, thereby ensuring the high level of security and trust that is essential for sustainable business models.

Edgar Salib, President and Americas Regional Head of G+D Mobile Security, commented, "Our IoT security solutions enable safe and protected connectivity in the burgeoning market of connected everything. We are proud to support the GSMA, our long standing industry association partner, in the drive to bring innovation to everyday life."

Mobile World Congress Americas 2018 will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center from September 12-14, 2018. Visit G+D Mobile Security at the Innovation City demo stations 6, 7 and 8 as well as at its booth S2518 to talk security in the hyper connected world. More information is available at: https://mobile-security.gi-de.com/mwca_innovation_city

G+D Mobile Security is a global technology company headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company is part of the Giesecke+Devrient group. G+D Mobile Security has a workforce of 5,700 employees and generated sales of approximately EUR 812 m in the 2017 fiscal year. More than 40 sales and partner offices as well as 20+ certified production and personalization sites and data centers ensure customer proximity worldwide.

G+D Mobile Security manages and secures billions of digital identities throughout their entire life cycle. Our products and solutions are used by commercial banks, mobile network operators, car and mobile device manufacturers, business enterprises, transit authorities and health insurances and their customers every day to secure payment, communication and device-to-device interaction. For more information, please visit: www.gi-de.com/mobile-security.

