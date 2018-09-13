G+D Mobile Security to Launch Mobile Authentication Solution Powered by Samsung SDS into North American market

DULLES, Va., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security, a market leader in mobile identity management, is already working with Samsung SDS to provide a FIDO (Fast Identity Online) compliant mobile authentication solution in the European market and this will now be extended to cover North America. Its Convego® Mobile Authentication solution uses multi-factor authentication to deliver very high levels of security for banks and their end customers by verifying the user's identity and securely managing those credentials throughout its lifecycle.

Convego® Mobile Authentication is powered by Samsung SDS Nexsign software and is a cost-effective and easy to implement solution, which relies on the user's biometrics, such as fingerprint, face, and voice credentials, and optionally the bank's issued EMV card, to grant access to mobile banking services. Supporting the strong customer authentication requirements of the Payment Services Directive (PSD2) in Europe, this is also the first FIDO compliant solution that has been certified by both FIDO and Common Criteria.

This mobile authentication implementation has some key and unique features to help combat fraud, such as 'liveness detection' during biometric recognition and 'screen blurring' when viewing sensitive information if another face enters the screen viewing area. The solution also offers a secure, mobile one-time password feature which removes the dependency on additional hardware tokens.

User identity is verified by a combination of current biometric options, including facial, iris, fingerprint, and voice recognition, and the solution is designed to accommodate additional authenticators that may be developed in the future. G+D Mobile Security has added an option to authenticate using the user's existing contactless EMV card to enhance security for higher level transactions.

"We are excited to extend the partnership with Giesecke+Devrient into the North American market. Samsung SDS's Nexsign platform for biometric authentication coupled with G+D's expertise in both mobile security and financial services establishes a very powerful partnership capable of delivering a unique and versatile security solution that meets the needs of customers, banks and regulators alike," says Mingu Lee, Senior Vice President, Mobile B2B business of Samsung SDS America.

"G+D Mobile Security continues to drive innovative solutions, helping to balance convenience and security for users, and we are very excited to extend the current agreement with Samsung SDS into the North American market," says Edgar Salib, President and Americas Regional Head of G+D Mobile Security. "Working with Samsung SDS allows us to meld our world class expertise together to deliver a mobile authentication solution that takes convenient security to a new level."

