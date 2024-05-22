GDA Announces Membership with Digital Power Network

HOUSTON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Digital Assets Limited ("GDA"), one of the largest bitcoin mining companies in the world in terms of hash rate, with over 20 data centers across four continents, including 11 sites across Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina, has announced it has become a President's Circle member of the Digital Power Network, the premier coalition spearheading policy advocacy for digital asset mining and crafting the future of energy policy.

Representing over 50% of the U.S. mining hash-rate, the Digital Power Network operates as the world's first and largest coalition representing the digital asset mining industry, which envisions a future characterized by decarbonization, renewable energy, grid stability, and access to affordable, clean energy. The coalition is an affiliate from The Digital Chamber, an advocacy organization for digital innovation and bitcoin.

"The partnership between GDA and the Digital Power Network underscores our mutual commitment to drive positive change within the mining industry," said Abdumalik Mirakhmedov, Executive President of GDA. "Together, we aim to champion innovation, sustainability, and economic empowerment, ensuring that bitcoin mining continues to thrive."

GDA joins a strong membership roster that includes other public and private industry giants. As part of this collective voice, the coalition will work with policymakers to advocate for beneficial bitcoin mining policy in the United States.

"The Digital Power Network fosters industry advancement and provides a conducive environment for innovation," said Perianne Boring, Founder and CEO of the Digital Power Network. "Partnerships with industry leaders like GDA are absolutely necessary for us to continue building a path towards a more resilient future, and we're thrilled to have them on board."

About GDA

GDA is one of the world's largest and most experienced industrial-scale bitcoin mining companies, with a track record of building, managing, and scaling data center operations spanning nearly a decade. We champion innovation, responsible energy use, and investment in the communities where we operate globally, including the 20 data centers across North America, South America, Europe, and Central Asia. With a total power capacity of over 500 MW, the company has brought over 150,000 miners online. At GDA, we are committed to supporting the infrastructure for the future of money by making the bitcoin network more robust, resilient, and secure.

