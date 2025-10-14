'G'DAY DOGS' SET TO LAND IN NYC THIS WEEK: A TASTE OF AUSTRALIA IS HEADING TO THE STREETS OF MANHATTAN AND BROOKLYN

Tourism Australia's craveable pop-up is taking over NYC's vibrant food scene — serving Aussie-style hot dogs and the chance to win an epic trip to Australia thanks to Travel Answers Group*.

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A 'G'day Dogs' food truck, created by Tourism Australia will roam the streets of New York City from October 16 to 19 2025, inviting New Yorkers to trial a menu of five distinct Aussie-style hot dogs.

G'day Dogs are Australia's answer to the hot dog, offering a taste of Down Under wrapped in bread and served up across Manhattan and Brooklyn for a strictly limited time. Every bite is a postcard; every wrapper a story, and every order a chance to win the trip of a lifetime - an epic trip to Australia thanks to Travel Answers Group*.

G'day Dogs Food Shoot (Credit: Tourism Australia)

The menu, curated by New York-based Australian chefs Simon Drolz-Cox (Old Mates Pub) and Kylie Millar (Blue Hill at Stone Barns), will add the flavors of Australia to the iconic New York street food. Five menu options, all inspired by real Australian destinations and dishes will be available for a strictly limited time, and while stock is available:

The Classic - an elevated take on the classic Aussie pork "snag" topped with brown butter onion jam and tomato sauce (or ketchup) and drizzled with iconic Pepe Saya butter from Sydney

- an elevated take on the classic Aussie pork "snag" topped with brown butter onion jam and tomato sauce (or ketchup) and drizzled with iconic Pepe Saya butter from Sydney The Melbourne Muse – a pork sausage infused with Southeast Asian flavors reminiscent of the tastes found in the vast alleys of the iconic Australian city

– a pork sausage infused with Southeast Asian flavors reminiscent of the tastes found in the vast alleys of the iconic Australian city Sydney Surf 'n Turf – a meat and seafood combination that is synonymous with Sydney's beach culture featuring a beef snag with pepper sauce and topped with chopped prawns

a meat and seafood combination that is synonymous with Sydney's beach culture featuring a beef snag with pepper sauce and topped with chopped prawns The Double Darwin – a lamb sausage brought to life with native Australian ingredients like Warrigal greens (spinach), Tasmanian pepper berry mustard and crispy saltbush

– a lamb sausage brought to life with native Australian ingredients like Warrigal greens (spinach), Tasmanian pepper berry mustard and crispy saltbush The Brisbane Banger – vegan option celebrating Brisbane's laidback culture featuring pastrami-style beetroot, charred pineapple salsa, and shredded iceberg lettuce

While visitors are enjoying their own taste of Down Under at the truck, they'll also be invited to share Aussie travel stories and trip inspiration of their own. Real stories from American travelers will act as inspiration sparks - adorning the truck itself, G'day Dogs wrappers and in the dedicated 'Trip Jar'.

The launch of the G'day Dogs pop-up food truck comes just weeks after the US launch of Tourism Australia's Come and Say G'day advertising campaign, which sees Robert Irwin calling on American travelers to come and experience the vacation that lasts a lifetime.

"We're bringing a little bit of Australia to the streets of New York, and what better way to spark wanderlust than through food?" said Susan Coghill, Chief Marketing Officer at Tourism Australia.

"G'day Dogs gives New Yorkers a chance to experience our stories, make a connection with Australia, and get a genuine feel for what makes our country so special. In giving them a small taste of what an Australian vacation can entail, we hope to inspire them to Come and Say G'day to a truly unforgettable adventure."

"As a proud Aussie living here in NYC, it's an honor to infuse a flavor of my home into one of the most iconic American street foods," said G'day Dogs Chef Simon Drolz-Cox of Old Mates Pub. "Those who stop by can expect a delicious snag, a friendly 'G'day', and some inspiration for their next getaway to Australia."

Specific locations and service times of the G'day Dog food trucks will be revealed daily on the @australia Instagram channel. There will be limited dogs each day, but unlimited stories.

*Competition is open to legal residents of the 50 United States & DC, aged 18 years or older. Competition closes 5:00 PM ET on October 19, 2025. Scan to enter. Full Terms and Conditions and eligibility criteria are available to view on the entry form webpage.

High-res assets are available at this link. Credit Tourism Australia with use.

FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES, CONTACT:

TURNER PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Tourism Australia