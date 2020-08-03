GDC Technics Delivers Completed B777 to Confidential Head of State Customer

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GDC Technics, an industry leader in aircraft engineering & technical services, modifications, electronic systems, R&D, government services, and MRO services, announced the delivery of a B777-300ER completed with exterior modifications and a fully customized interior cabin for a confidential head-of-state customer.

The B777-300ER is equipped with cutting-edge technologies and state-of-the-art materials that provide industry-leading inflight data, connectivity, and passenger comfort capabilities for full range IFE functionality. The exterior modifications also includes a full security system, forward- looking, quad, downward zoom, and tail fin cameras, and world-wide connectivity – including a duel SATCOM system, KA-Band Antenna, Iridium system, and Satellite TV Antenna to provide live, 4K Television.

The aircraft was customized to include the most advanced technology and bespoke interior fit for a head of state customer. The wide-body aircraft was completed under the GDC cabin weight reduction initiative using innovative, lighter weight engineering solutions resulting in overall weight savings for the aircraft. In addition, GDC was able to achieve noise levels below 50 decibels in the VIP areas of the aircraft. Furthermore, the aircraft was customized with a GDC engineered and certified modular lower lobe crew rest compartment that comprises of six sleeping pods with full capabilities for the crew to utilize during longer flights. The aircraft was also equipped with lower lobe fly-away kits that contain all materials necessary for on-site repairs and/or interior improvements during travel. To comply with COVID-19 restrictions, the final certification and approval of the aircraft was facilitated via a live-stream video with the FAA to witness and complete its compliance inspection, resulting in the FAA Issuing an "Achievement Award" to the certification team.

"GDC Technics continues to deliver top-of-the-line aircraft equipped with industry-leading technologies as well as innovative designs and materials," said Brad Foreman, GDC Technics CEO. "Even though the last phase of the project took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, we developed the necessary health precautions and worked with the FAA and our customer to ensure continuity of work." Foreman added, "With every aircraft we deliver, GDC Technics makes it a priority to exceed our customer's expectations and further prove our unmatched expertise and abilities in the industry."

The company recently announced the delivery of its first Falcon 300 equipped aircraft to a North America-based premium airline. GDC Technics has developed an engineering solution to install the Falcon 300 system on B787 aircraft and has begun offering installations of the connectivity system to Airbus and Boeing aircraft operators. GDC Technics has also welcomed multiple aircraft to its facility in Fort Worth this year for MRO and upgrade services and expects several more arrivals throughout the rest of 2020.

About GDC Technics. GDC Technics is a world-class aircraft company with extensive expertise in Modifications, MRO services, Technical services and Electronic systems. GDC Technics is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas with multiple worldwide locations across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, see www.gdctechnics.com.

SOURCE GDC Technics

Related Links

http://www.gdctechnics.com/

