GDE Tree Services Expands Operations Across Logan, Ipswich and the Gold Coast

BRISBANE, Australia and IPSWICH, Australia, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GDE Tree Services, a trusted provider of professional arborist services since 1987, has announced its expansion across Logan, Ipswich and the Gold Coast in response to growing demand throughout South East Queensland.

With decades of experience, GDE Tree Services has built a strong reputation for reliable and high-quality tree work. Known as experienced tree loppers Brisbane property owners rely on, the team has seen increasing enquiries from surrounding regions, leading to the decision to extend service coverage.

This expansion allows GDE Tree Services to better support homeowners, property managers and commercial clients seeking tree services Ipswich, tree loppers in Logan, and tree removal Gold Coast solutions, all backed by the same level of professionalism and expertise the company is known for.

GDE Tree Services offers a complete range of services including tree removal, tree lopping, stump grinding, palm tree removal, and commercial land clearing. From routine maintenance through to large-scale clearing projects, the team is equipped to handle jobs of all sizes safely and efficiently.

"We've seen strong growth in demand across South East Queensland, particularly in Logan, Ipswich and the Gold Coast," said a spokesperson for GDE Tree Services. "Expanding into these areas allows us to deliver faster response times and maintain the high standard of service our clients expect."

The increase in demand is being driven by a combination of ongoing property development, storm-related damage, and the need for regular tree maintenance across residential and commercial properties.

GDE Tree Services continues to be trusted by councils, real estate agents, and property owners for both residential and large-scale commercial projects. With a highly experienced team and modern equipment, the company remains focused on delivering safe, efficient, and reliable tree services across every job.

For more information, visit: https://www.gdetreeservices.com.au/.

Contact:

GDE Tree Services

***@gdetreeservices.com.au

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SOURCE GDE Tree Services