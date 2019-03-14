GDET Announces New Cannabis Subsidiary With CBD Product Line

The Company has always focused on high growth industries, taking its first stride in the blockchain sector through its diverse portfolio of premium products. With its humble beginnings as a New Jersey cryptocurrency mining facility, GDET has evolved into a transactional based business model that offers multiple services both in the ATM sector with HyperDigital Technologies as well as e-commerce with its DreamCard operation.

Company CEO Anil Idnani commented, "I am extremely proud to reveal the newest addition to the GDET family of high growth potential products. When we first entered the blockchain space, my team faced an extremely volatile and competitive market. To date, we continue to expand our products and services while others disappear. I plan on taking the same drive and direction with The Greenery as I believe we are entering the CBD market at the opportune time. With the Company's current business plan and short term objectives, we will yield aggressive results. I take pride in all GDET products and with this newest venture it is no exception, we stand by our motto to be innovators with best in class products and service."

The Greenery aims to become the premier distributer of CBD products that include, but not limited to the following specifications:

USA Produced, Full Spectrum, Kosher, Halal, THC Free, NON-GMO, ECO Friendly, Organic

What separates The Greenery from its competition is the parent company behind all of the operations, GDET. The Company has spared no expense when it comes to quality and customer satisfaction. The Greenery product line is fully developed and ready for production. Watch for more news coming soon providing more details on the products.

GDET shareholders can expect new updates very soon as the Company enters an aggressive phase of operational development over the near term.

About GDET

GD Entertainment & Technology, also known as GDET, focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products nationwide. The company currently manufactures, wholesales, and markets a portfolio of blockchain/financial service-based products. GDET strives to become one of the premier Cryptocurrency mining facilities that is client-focused and dedicated to creating a new standard in the Blockchain space based on security and transparency. GDET has also developed a strong relationship with suppliers worldwide to ensure future purchasing. The company currently has two subsidiaries, DreamCard and HyperDigital Technologies, which both offer a selection of transactional-based products and services. DreamCard allows users to create a customizable debit or credit card using its state of the art online platform. HyperDigital Technologies is the Cryptocurrency ATM sector of GDET and aims to secure multiple MSB, money services business, licenses in order to host ATM units throughout the country.

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review GD Entertainment and Technology annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state

Contact:

GD Entertainment and Technology

+1-732-851-3756

anil@gdet.co

gdet.co

Bridge Plaza

2nd Floor

Fort Lee, NJ 07024

SOURCE GD Entertainment And Technology, Inc.