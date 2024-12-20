GDIN Celebrates Key Achievements in 2024 Overseas Expansion Program

122 Companies Supported; USD 246.6 Million in Investments Secured

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Digital Innovation Network (GDIN), under the leadership of CEO Jongkap Kim, proudly announces the results of its highly successful 2024 Overseas Expansion Support Program. The initiative, aimed at empowering early-stage innovative technology companies, underscores GDIN's commitment to fostering global success for South Korea's burgeoning tech ecosystem.

Tilda received the prestigious Minister of Science and ICT Award

Founded by the Ministry of Science and ICT, whose involvement underscores GDIN's credibility and strategic importance, the organization has been a cornerstone of the startup community for over a decade. Since the program's inception in 2013, GDIN has supported more than 3,000 companies, playing a pivotal role in the rise of industry leaders such as Sendbird and Riiid—both valued at over USD 1 billion. Furthermore, 15 companies have achieved notable exits through mergers, acquisitions, or IPOs on KOSDAQ.

In 2024 alone, GDIN provided tailored support to 122 promising tech startups. This included 1,860 specialized consulting sessions covering crucial areas such as legal compliance, intellectual property, accounting, and marketing strategies. Additionally, the program organized 13 global technology matching events, focusing on industries such as artificial intelligence, fintech, green technology, and digital healthcare. These events connected 69 Korean startups with international partners, fostering collaborations and market entry opportunities.

These impressive outcomes highlight the program's effectiveness in driving financial growth, fostering international collaborations, and building a foundation for sustained global success. Participating companies secured approximately USD 140 million in international investments, contributing to a total of USD 246.6 million in funding from domestic and global sources. Beyond financial milestones, these startups signed 193 international business contracts and established 14 overseas subsidiaries, paving the way for continued global growth.

At its year-end performance event, GDIN honored standout companies for their exceptional achievements. Among them, Tilda, an AI-driven industrial optimization solutions provider, received the prestigious Minister of Science and ICT Award. With GDIN's guidance, Tilda showcased its cutting-edge solutions at renowned international events such as the GSMA DX Leaders CxO Summit, Sushitech Tokyo, and GITEX. The company is now exploring expansion opportunities in Japan and planning to establish a local subsidiary.

Other high-performing startups, including Nearthlab, Nota AI, EverEx, Inocras, Codepresso, Petnow, Bloomsbury Lab, Telepix, and Rebellions, earned direct entry into GDIN's 2025 support program. Lumir, which celebrated a successful debut on KOSDAQ this year, received a 'Special Award' for its outstanding accomplishments.

"Global interest in the cutting-edge technologies developed by Korean companies is at an all-time high," said CEO Jongkap Kim. "GDIN remains dedicated to uncovering international opportunities and providing the comprehensive support needed for our startups to thrive on the global stage."

About GDIN

The Global Digital Innovation Network (formerly known as Born2Global Centre, reflecting its expanded mission to foster global innovation), an independent foundation under the Ministry of Science and ICT, champions collaboration between South Korea's innovative startups and the global market. Since 2013, GDIN has facilitated over 160 international partnerships, supported more than 3,000 tech companies, conducted 20,000+ consulting sessions, and helped raise USD 3.6 billion in investments.

SOURCE GDIN