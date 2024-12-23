GDIN Support Strengthens South Korea's Digital Twin Industry

Investment results in 18 signed agreements and $17,210,000 in potential export deals

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Digital Innovation Network (GDIN), the South Korean foundation formerly known as Born2Global Centre, is announcing the results of its investment in the overseas expansion of several digital twin technology companies.

Successfully fostering South Korea's digital twin industry

GDIN helped South Korean Digital Twin companies connect with potential customers and business partners by supporting their participation in global exhibitions like GITEX.

Focusing on their global competitiveness and growth, GDIN has aimed to bolster ten Korean companies innovating in digital twin technology:

VEStellaLab

SIMACRO

7meerkat

Care&Co

Tilda

QUVE

VSL

TIM Solution

RECON Labs

NAONWORKS

These efforts resulted in a total of 18 signed agreements, including MoUs, NDAs, and business contracts. There were 733 total export consultation cases conducted, leading to potential export deals worth up to $17,210,000.

Ji Ryung Chung, CEO of Tilda, a machine learning-based business optimization solution company, stated, "With the support of GDIN's digital twin company assistance program, we were able to connect with potential business partners in the Middle East, including the UAE, and establish a collaborative relationship with a research institution in Luxembourg, laying the foundation for our entry into the European market."

GDIN CEO Jongkap Kim remarked, "Digital twin technology companies possess the capability to blur the boundaries between the digital and physical worlds. Similarly, we strive to ensure that national borders are not barriers for digital technology companies either." He emphasized that GDIN will continue to support these companies for their global success.

Incubating innovation

GDIN's support included a range of resources and assistance. Firstly, its professional consulting services assisted with analyzing the current status of each company's target markets, assessing the feasibility of market entry, and formulating market entry strategies.

To sharpen competitiveness in technologies offered, GDIN facilitated each company's efforts to evaluate, improve, and comply with the digital twin solution standard ISO 23247. The foundation also provided assistance to complete software quality certifications based on the ISO/IEC 25023 quality standard.

Finally, support covered promotional activities such as participation in international exhibitions—such as GITEX Expand North Star 2024—to assist with identifying potential customers and business partners.

To learn more about GDIN, please follow their LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gdinfoundation/

Or visit: www.gdinfoundation.com

About Global Digital Innovation Network

Global Digital Innovation Network (formerly known as Born2Global Centre), registered under the South Korean Ministry of Science & ICT (MSIT), is an independent foundation that promotes and fosters collaboration between next-level innovative companies from South Korea and the world.

Since 2013, we have established 160 international partnerships, supported 3k tech companies, conducted 20k consultation sessions, and helped companies raise $3.6 billion USD in investments. We are passionate about becoming the global leader for digital transformation through international partnerships, and we strive to redefine the future of digitalization on a global scale.

SOURCE GDIN