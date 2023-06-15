GDIT Awarded $383 Million U.S. Navy Training Support Services Contract

Company will train over 100,000 U.S. and allied sailors globally

FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it was awarded a $383 million training support services contract by the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division in Virginia. The contract, awarded on behalf of Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC), has a one-year base period and four option years.

SCSTC provides the Navy and its allies with highly trained warfighters to maintain, operate, and tactically employ surface combat systems across the spectrum of operations. Over the life of  the contract, GDIT will train more than 100,000 U.S. and allied sailors in classroom and simulation settings ashore and aboard Navy warships around the globe. Specifically, the company will provide instructor support, curriculum development, training aids and program management services.

"For over 30 years, we have supported a wide range of Navy training activities," said Brian Sheridan, GDIT's senior vice president for Defense. "We are looking forward to continuing to provide the Navy with modern training services to strengthen its overall fleet operations and warfighting readiness."

The contract expands the company's training support services portfolio across the Department of Defense. In April, GDIT was awarded a $1.7 billion Flight School Training Support Services contract to support the U.S. Army. The company's experience with delivering modern training environments spans live, virtual and constructive solutions and multi-domain operations training.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

