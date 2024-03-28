GDIT Awarded $922 Million Contract to Modernize U.S. Central Command IT Infrastructure

Company will leverage cloud, AI/ML and zero trust capabilities to strengthen operational readiness

FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it was awarded a $922 million contract to modernize the U.S. Central Command's (CENTCOM) enterprise IT infrastructure. The new contract, awarded in February by the General Services Administration, has a one-year base period and five option years.

CENTCOM directs and enables military operations and activities with allies and partners to increase regional security and stability in support of enduring U.S. interests. With an area of responsibility covering 21 nations in Northeast Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, CENTCOM requires a cutting-edge enterprise IT network environment that connects data and systems to highly mobile warfighters to successfully execute current and future missions.

Under this contract, GDIT will operationalize enterprise data through artificial intelligence/machine learning technologies to improve decision-making, transition CENTCOM to a new cloud environment, and enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of its networks. The company will also leverage its zero trust capabilities to bolster CENTCOM's cyber defenses and protect against future cyber threats.

"Technological innovation is critical to promoting stability and protecting our national security interests in this strategically important region," said Brian Sheridan, GDIT's senior vice president for Defense Division. "We look forward to delivering advanced solutions to enable CENTCOM to be better connected and prepared in support of its missions."

