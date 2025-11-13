GDIT Expands Collaboration with Google Public Sector to Drive Mission AI Solutions

GDIT will use Google Cloud technology to deliver advanced AI, cloud, and cyber solutions to government agencies

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), announced today that it has expanded its collaboration with Google Public Sector to accelerate innovation for the U.S. government. This collaboration will focus on bringing secure artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud solutions to the tactical edge for defense and intelligence agencies, and modernizing citizen services for civilian agencies.

GDIT will leverage Google Distributed Cloud to bring AI and computing to remote, disconnected environments, where communication is unreliable, restricted, or even completely cut off.

Through this collaboration, GDIT will combine its decades of mission and integration expertise with Google Cloud's AI, cloud and cybersecurity offerings. GDIT will integrate its Digital Accelerators portfolio onto Google Cloud to rapidly develop and deploy solutions that will enable federal agencies to speed up decision-making, enhance security, deliver savings and advance missions.

The first focus area for this collaboration is co-investment in the development of "mission edge AI" solutions. GDIT will leverage Google Distributed Cloud to bring AI and computing to remote, disconnected environments, where communication is unreliable, restricted, or even completely cut off. Google Distributed Cloud provides a portable, ruggedized "cloud-in-a-box" that is authorized to operate securely at the Secret level (U.S. Department of War Impact Level 6) and allows users to run workloads even when offline. At the recent Exercise Mobility Guardian 2025, the U.S. Air Force's premier military exercise in the Indo-Pacific region, GDIT integrated its AI digital accelerator and successfully demonstrated this solution to support air mobility operations at the tactical edge.

The second focus area will enable federal agencies to modernize citizen engagement services leveraging GDIT's AI solutions and Google Cloud's Contact Center AI Platform. The solutions will incorporate a wide variety of AI capabilities, including conversational, generative, and agentic AI, to create efficiencies and improve the citizen service experience across civilian and health agencies. For example, GDIT and Google Public Sector recently modernized a large service desk for a major federal agency supporting millions of users, which resulted in $12 million in savings and a 40% reduction in the volume of calls.

"In this dynamic and complex environment, federal agencies need industry partners to innovate faster than ever before from the tactical edge of the mission to the enterprise," said Ben Gianni, GDIT's senior vice president and chief technology officer. "This expanded partnership will enable us to jointly invest, develop and deliver proven solutions at speed to meet diverse demands and advance our national security priorities."

The expanded collaboration builds on GDIT's existing partnership with Google Public Sector and is a key part of the company's technology investment strategy, which emphasizes deepening relationships with commercial technology companies to advance innovation for government agencies.

"At Google Public Sector, our mission is to bring the best of Google's innovation to the government, securely and at scale," said Jan Neimeic, Google Public Sector's managing director of national security. "This strategic collaboration with GDIT acts as a force multiplier. It pairs our leadership in AI, cloud, and cybersecurity with GDIT's proven expertise in integrating and delivering complex solutions. From modernizing citizen services with generative AI, to delivering critical communication at the mission edge, this partnership will accelerate the government's digital transformation."

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $47.7 billion in revenue in 2024. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com . More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com .

SOURCE General Dynamics Information Technology