GDIT Wins All Initial Task Orders on $4.5 Billion Department of the Air Force Security Support Services IDIQ Contract

News provided by

General Dynamics Information Technology

18 Sep, 2023, 11:30 ET

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it swept all initial task orders on the $4.5 billion Department of the Air Force Security Support Services indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract. The value of these task orders cannot be disclosed due to program sensitivities.

Continue Reading
GDIT won all initial task orders on a $4.5 billion Air Force security support services contract following multiple protests by a competitor.
GDIT won all initial task orders on a $4.5 billion Air Force security support services contract following multiple protests by a competitor.
(PRNewsfoto/General Dynamics Information Technology)
(PRNewsfoto/General Dynamics Information Technology)

The multiple-award, indefinite-delivery-indefinite quantity contract, initially awarded in February 2021, includes a five-year base period and a five-year option. Following multiple protests by a competitor, the Air Force notified GDIT in August 2023 that all protests were resolved.

Under the contract, which is expected to start on Nov. 15, GDIT will implement comprehensive security services including information, personnel and communications security as well as counterintelligence analysis and cybersecurity assessments.

"Protecting our operational and technological advantages from adversaries is critical to our national security," said Brian Sheridan, GDIT's senior vice president for the defense division. "We are committed to this critical Air Force mission and have been planning for the program's success during this time. We look forward to executing on these task orders."

For more than 50 years, GDIT has supported the Air Force with critical programs, including those in support of global intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, automation of security services, and advancement of digital engineering.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems, and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

SOURCE General Dynamics Information Technology

Also from this source

GDIT Awarded $320 Million in Consular Services Task Orders by the Department of State

GDIT's Intelligence Business Awarded $580 Million in Contract Wins

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.