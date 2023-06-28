GDIT's Intelligence Business Awarded $580 Million in Contract Wins

Company to provide cybersecurity and software development services

FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), announced today that its Intelligence & Homeland Security Division was awarded two contracts valued at $580 million.

Through these multi-year contracts, awarded in April, GDIT will provide full-spectrum cybersecurity and software development services. The capabilities enable analysts, policymakers and other decision makers to securely analyze and synthesize complex data to support a variety of critical missions.  

"As the intelligence landscape has become more complex, we have invested in advanced cyber and software development solutions to bring greater agility and speed to our customers' missions," said Kelly Ferrell, senior vice president, Intelligence and Homeland Security. "We are looking forward to leveraging these advanced solutions and continuing our more than three decades of support to our government customers."

The contracts expand the company's intelligence and homeland security portfolio in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, cloud and high-performance computing. This includes the $4.5 billion User Facing and Data Center Services (UDS) contract awarded in March 2022 to support the geospatial intelligence mission.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

