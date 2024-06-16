GDRX Investors Have Opportunity to Lead GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, June 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of common stock of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) between September 23, 2020 and November 8, 2022. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by June 21, 2024.

For more information, and to join the GoodRx class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=24355 mailto:or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected].

The Rosen Law Firm is investigating allegations that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) misled investors regarding its business operations.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) while Kroger accounted for less than 5% of the pharmacies accepting GoodRx discounts, Kroger was responsible for nearly 25% of GoodRx's total prescription transactions revenue (the Company's primary revenue stream); and (2) Kroger could unilaterally cease accepting GoodRx discounts, cutting off some or all of GoodRx's revenues for purchases at Kroger's pharmacies; and (3) as a result, defendants' representations about GoodRx's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. The deadline to file a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff is June 21, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=24355.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

