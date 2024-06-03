GD's Dongguan unleashes trend of Chinese art toys culture in San Francisco

GUANGZHOU, China, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- News report from GDToday.

The "Explore Trend of China Chic, Create Memory of Art Toy" Dongguan art toys exhibition, held in San Francisco, the US on May 29, demonstrating Guangdong's cultural enterprises and industries in a global vision and providing opportunities for overseas audiences to closely get in touch with Chinese culture.

Over 200 China-chic art toys from Dongguan City of Guangdong province were exhibited during the event, attracting over 1000 people to visit the exhibition.

The Northern California Hanfu Association performed at the event, showcasing traditional Chinese culture such as Hanfu, the traditional attire that used to be worn by Han Chinese.

Tim Sieben, a US resident, came to Pier 39 Fisherman's Wharf for a walk and was attracted to the exhibition. He said that he loves these exhibits as they are exquisite, delicate, and elegant, and every detail is full of aesthetic beauty.

Jax, an influencer from San Francisco, said "There are many different cultures in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dongguan's art toys are sure to gain popularity here."

Scott Gentner, President and CEO of Pier 39 in San Francisco, told GDToday that they would love to have more Chinese art toys exhibited for tourists in the future. He added that art toy companies are welcome to open a store here in San Francisco.

Jared Foster, Founder and CEO of Solana Solar in the US, took away several promotional brochures of Dongguan, hoping to learn more information and recommend them to American investors to explore cooperation projects in the field of art toys.

Wendy Du, Founder of the Asian Cultural Exchange Association, told GDToday that "There are many ways to cooperate, for example, creative design, marketing, distribution...... There will be a huge demand for China Chic art toys."

"We met potential clients at the event and have scheduled an appointment to visit a retail store in Silicon Valley tomorrow," said a staff member of ToyCity, one of the exhibitors.

Dongguan, located in Guangdong Province, is home to over 4,000 toy manufacturing companies and nearly 1,500 upstream and downstream supporting businesses. A quarter of the world's anime merchandise is produced in Dongguan, and around 85% of China's art toys come from this city.

The event is jointly hosted by the Dongguan Publication Department and the Dongguan Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism, and Sports, organized by GDToday and the Dongguan Branch of Nanfang Media Group, with support from the Asian Cultural Exchange Association.

