GDS Wealth Management Named One of D Magazine's 2024 Top Wealth Managers

GDS Wealth Management, an award-winning, nationally recognized company based in the DFW metroplex, was recently named one of D Magazine's 2024 top wealth managers. To create this list, D Magazine reached out to every wealth management firm and team in Dallas-Fort Worth chapters of the Financial Planning Association, the Investments and Wealth Institute, and the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute. Of those, 51 firms were selected.

D Magazine featured GDS Wealth Management's history and accomplishments in their November 2024 issue recognizing award winners. To be considered for this award, each wealth management company must have a minimum of $100 million under management, an average of at least $1 million under management per client, and a ninety-five percent client retention rate. Additionally, the firm must be at least five years old and have no current disciplinary actions. Winners were selected by a panel of esteemed local wealth managers.

CEO and founder of GDS, Glen Smith, says, "It's an honor to receive this award. Our team is humbled to be named as one of D Magazine's top wealth managers. In all that we do, we strive to deliver exceptional service, and we are proud to have that recognized through such a prestigious honor." As a wealth management firm, GDS Wealth Management is committed to providing their clients with personalized, attentive service that is customized to suit their individual financial goals.

GDS Wealth Management is a fee-only firm that charges their clients a quarterly fee, something that Smith believes is uncommon in this industry. Transparency and communication are two values highly prized by the GDS team, and they work diligently to make sure their clients feel engaged and valued. Throughout the year, GDS Wealth Management hosts educational events, speaking engagements, and community involvement opportunities for their clients and community partners alike.

Smith says, "There are no shortcuts to earning someone's trust," and the GDS team tries to embody that in all their professional interactions. They serve clients from multiple walks of life and take the time to make sure that each person has a financial plan that suits their financial goals. In Smith's words, "The client's best interests are our priority."

