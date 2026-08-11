GDS Wealth Management Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Firm Recognized for 169% Three-Year Revenue Growth, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GDS Wealth Management today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious list recognizes successful independent businesses that have achieved significant growth while creating jobs, driving innovation, and contributing to the U.S. economy.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is an exciting milestone for GDS Wealth Management and a testament to the trust our clients place in our team," said Glen D. Smith, CFP®, CRPC®, Founder and CEO of GDS Wealth Management. "Our growth has always been rooted in one priority: providing exceptional service and thoughtful financial guidance to the individuals and families we serve. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to investing in our people, strengthening the client experience, and helping our clients pursue the futures they envision."

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. This year's honorees represent a diverse group of businesses across industries, demonstrating the continued impact of entrepreneurial companies on the U.S. economy.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision-making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance—it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management is an award-winning wealth management firm based in Flower Mound, Texas, serving individuals, families, and businesses with comprehensive financial planning and wealth management strategies. The firm combines personalized guidance with a commitment to exceptional service and lasting client relationships. Learn more at gdswealth.com.

GDS Wealth Management ("GDS") is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The 2026 Inc. 5000 ranking is based on revenue growth from 2022–2025. GDS did not pay to be included in the ranking. The ranking is not indicative of investment performance. To view the firm's disclosures, visit www.gdswealth.com/disclosures .

Media Contact: joan.doan @gdswealth.com

SOURCE GDS Wealth Management