GDS Wealth Management Expands Capabilities to Serve Growing Client Needs

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GDS Wealth Management ("GDS"), an SEC-registered investment adviser overseeing more than $2.3 billion in assets under management, announced today a significant expansion of its client experience, planning capabilities, and long-term infrastructure as the firm continues its growth across North Texas and beyond.

The firm's latest investments include an enhanced digital experience, expanded planning resources, strengthened operational infrastructure, and continued investments in talent and technology, all designed to better serve individuals, families, business owners, and retirees with increasingly complex financial lives.

"Our focus is simple: continue building a firm that can serve clients exceptionally well for decades to come," said Glen Smith, CEO of GDS Wealth Management. "Everything we are investing in; our people, our systems, our technology, and our client experience, is centered around helping clients feel more confident about their financial future."

GDS provides comprehensive financial planning, investment management, retirement planning, tax-efficient strategies, estate planning coordination, and long-term wealth stewardship. The firm says its continued growth is being guided by a commitment to high-touch service, disciplined planning, and long-term continuity for the families it serves.

The expansion also reflects the personal story behind the firm's leadership. Smith, who was born to missionary parents in Ecuador, built GDS from humble beginnings into one of the fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in Texas. Today, the firm manages approximately $2.3 billion in client assets while maintaining a relationship-driven approach centered on personal service and trust.

"We understand that for many clients, wealth represents years of sacrifice, discipline, and responsibility," Smith said. "Our responsibility is to help protect and steward that with the highest level of care possible."

As part of the firm's continued evolution, GDS also unveiled a refreshed brand identity and redesigned web experience intended to better reflect the sophistication of the client's experience and the firm's long-term vision for growth.

The updated website is now live at www.gdswealth.com.

About GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas, providing personalized financial planning and investment advisory services for individuals, families, and business owners nationwide.

Media Contact:

Joan Doan

[email protected]

SOURCE GDS Wealth Management