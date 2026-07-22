GDS Wealth Management Hosts Annual Client Appreciation Event

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GDS Wealth Management welcomed clients to its 2026 GDS Client Event at The Star in Frisco, bringing together hundreds of clients for an evening dedicated to appreciation, connection, and unforgettable entertainment.

"We are deeply grateful for the trust our clients place in us," said Glen Smith, CEO and Founder of GDS Wealth Management. "This event is one of our favorite traditions because it gives us the opportunity to celebrate the relationships we've built over the years. Wealth management is ultimately about people, and we're honored to serve so many incredible individuals and families."

Guests were welcomed by the GDS team before enjoying an evening of conversation, interactive activities, comedy, and a songwriter showcase featuring four of Nashville's most accomplished hitmakers.

The evening opened with comedian and storyteller Kirk Smith, whose blend of humor and real-life experiences had guests laughing throughout his performance.

The night's headline performance featured acclaimed Nashville songwriters Wendell Mobley, Chris DeStefano, Trannie Anderson, and JT Harding. Together, they shared the stories behind chart-topping songs recorded by artists including Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, and Keith Urban, giving attendees a rare behind-the-scenes look at the creative process behind some of country music's biggest hits.

The annual client event reflects GDS Wealth Management's hospitality-driven philosophy and its belief that exceptional wealth management extends beyond financial planning. By creating meaningful opportunities to connect outside the office, the firm continues to strengthen the relationships that have been the foundation of its growth.

For more information about GDS Wealth Management, visit www.gdswealth.com or call (469) 212-8072. GDS offers complimentary consultations and would be happy to discuss your financial goals.

To view the firm's disclosures, visit www.gdswealth.com/disclosures.

Media Contact: joan.doan, @gdswealth.com

SOURCE GDS Wealth Management