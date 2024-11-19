GDSN Connect: K-12 Child Nutrition Programs Adopt Standards for a More Efficient Supply Chain

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first wave of procurements for the 2025 school year gets underway, K-12 school districts, purchasing co-ops, and state agencies across the U.S. are moving to streamline operations by adopting the Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN). This shift is transforming the way districts and manufacturers manage the $10B supply chain, setting a new standard for efficiency, transparency, and consistency within the K-12 foodservice industry.

A New Industry Standard

Adopting GDSN is quickly becoming a best practice within the K-12 supply chain, offering a centralized platform for school districts and their industry partners to access and exchange essential product data. Manufacturers who publish standardized data using GDSN stand at the forefront of the evolving K-12 supply chain, recognized as a best practice in guidance issued by USDA, the School Nutrition Association, the Urban School Food Alliance and the American Commodity Distribution Association.

Manufacturers can ensure that their products are visible and readily accessible to K-12 procurement teams, offering them a competitive advantage during the bid season already underway. GDSN's standardized format simplifies data management and enables easy comparisons, giving schools the information they need to make informed purchasing decisions.

Several early adopters, including Albuquerque Public Schools and the Northern Illinois Independent Purchasing Co-op, are paving the way for GDSN integration. By implementing GDSN standards during current procurements, these districts and co-ops ensure a seamless electronic exchange of critical product specific data with manufacturers. Data points, known as GTIN Attributes, include nutrients, allergens, ingredients, servings per case and meal pattern credits, servings per case, storage, preparation handling instructions, and much more.

Driving Efficiency with GDSN Standards

In Albuquerque's recent procurement, the district outlined 17 product specifications mapped to specific GTIN Attributes within GDSN, ensuring clear and objective criteria for all vendors meeting the generic specification requirements. In Northern Illinois, co-ops are leveraging GTIN Attributes to compare pre-approved brands and vendor-proposed product equivalents based on quality and compliance, making procurement decisions faster and more transparent. For manufacturers, publishing to GDSN means easier and faster responses to district requirements, boosting their attractiveness in competitive evaluations.

New Tools for Building Long-Term Partnerships in K-12

With licensed 3rd party tools like InTEAM's GDSN Connect (tm), districts, co-ops, and state agencies have streamlined access to essential product data for daily operations, assisting with menu planning, inventory management, procurement, and administrative review functions. Beyond GDSN data feeds, GDSN Connect data is also aggregated from additional federal, state, and local sources for a complete and localized view of each product. Manufacturers can create additional data sharing connections with supply chain partners including distributors, brokers, and other K-12 stakeholders. GDSN Connect product data is also exchanged with all leading "back of the house" software products keeping local district systems up to date when manufacturers publish updates to product specifications. Electronic output from those "back of the house" systems flow organically to each connected supply chain partners to facilitate more accurate forecasting, ordering, and inventory functions.

GDSN's consistent, reliable data fosters collaboration across the supply chain, ensuring that K-12 foodservice providers meet the highest standards for transparency and food safety. The transition to GDSN standards also strengthens partnerships between districts and K-12 suppliers, enabling a unified approach to meeting the unique demands of K-12 foodservice.

Act Now to Capture Bid Season Opportunities

With over 200,000 standardized product specifications already available, manufacturers are encouraged to publish their GTIN Attributes to GDSN Connect (GLN 0860206001702 - Nourish to Flourish) to ensure their products are considered by school districts across the country. By participating in GDSN Connect, manufacturers gain visibility and make it easier for districts to evaluate their products efficiently, providing a seamless experience for K-12 purchasers and offering students safe, high-quality food.

For more information about GDSN Connect: www.gdsnconnect.com

SOURCE inTEAM Associates LLC