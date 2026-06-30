GDT earns spot on 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas list

DALLAS, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have recognized IT solutions provider GDT on the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™ list, ranking No. 28 among small and medium-sized businesses headquartered in Texas.

The recognition is based entirely on employee feedback collected through the Great Place To Work's proprietary Trust Index™ survey, which measures key elements of workplace culture, including trust in leadership, respect, fairness, pride, camaraderie, employee well-being, and opportunities for growth.

GDT was also recently recertified as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ organization in both the United States and India, with 90% of employees globally and 93% of U.S.-based employees saying GDT is a great place to work.

"The best part of this recognition is knowing it comes directly from our employees," said Dave Arcemont, chief people officer at GDT. "Culture isn't something leadership creates. It's built every day by people who support one another, solve hard problems together, and genuinely care about the success of their teammates and customers. That's what makes GDT special, and it's why this recognition means so much to us."

To determine the rankings, Great Place To Work analyzed confidential employee survey responses from eligible organizations across Texas. The methodology evaluates both the quality and consistency of workplace experiences across all employee groups and roles. Organizations with the broadest levels of positive employee feedback earn the highest rankings.

To be eligible for the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas list, companies must be Great Place To Work-Certified™, employ at least 10 people in the United States, and be headquartered in Texas. Organizations with 10 to 999 employees are considered in the small and medium business category.

In the past year, Great Place To Work surveyed companies employing more than 7.3 million people across the United States and collected 1.3 million survey responses. Nearly 100,000 responses came from employees at companies eligible for the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas list, with rankings determined entirely by employee feedback.

GDT's continued recognition reflects the company's commitment to fostering a people-first culture that supports professional growth, innovation, collaboration, and exceptional client outcomes.

About GDT

GDT is a global IT solutions provider that delivers secure AI-ready, carrier-grade infrastructure and services to enterprise customers worldwide. With a 30-year heritage and a people-first approach, GDT helps organizations modernize and scale their IT environments to support innovation, resilience, and growth. Follow us on LinkedIn and explore GDT's culture and career opportunities.

SOURCE GDT