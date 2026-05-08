GDT earns Great Place To Work Certification™ for third year, with 90% employee approval

DALLAS, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GDT, a leading provider of AI-ready, carrier-grade IT solutions and services, today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for 2026 in both the United States and India for the third year. The recognition is based on employee feedback and reflects GDT's continued commitment to building a high-trust, people-first culture that drives innovation and business outcomes.

This year, 90% of GDT employees across the U.S. and India said the company is a great place to work, with U.S. employee sentiment reaching 93%. The rating far exceeds the U.S. average of 57% and reinforces the strength of GDT's culture and underscores GDT's focus on creating an environment where employees feel empowered, supported, and inspired to deliver meaningful results.

"We're deeply proud to once again be certified as a Great Place To Work across the U.S. and India," said Dave Arcemont, Chief People Officer at GDT. "This recognition reflects the intentional culture we're building together. Our extraordinary people are at the core of everything we do, and their collaboration, commitment, and customer focus are truly what make GDT successful."

Recently, GDT was also named to Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces for Women, highlighting its commitment to gender equality, career advancement, and an inclusive environment where women can thrive.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to drive revenue growth, improve employee retention, and accelerate innovation.

According to Great Place To Work research, employees at Certified organizations are more likely to experience trust in leadership, feel pride in their work, and believe they have a fair opportunity to succeed. These outcomes directly support stronger business performance, increased innovation, and improved customer satisfaction.

About GDT

GDT is a global IT solutions provider that delivers secure AI-ready, carrier-grade infrastructure and services to enterprise customers worldwide. With a 30-year heritage and a people-first approach, GDT helps organizations modernize and scale their IT environments to support innovation, resilience, and growth. Follow us on LinkedIn and explore GDT's culture and career opportunities at: https://gdt.com/about-gdt/work-at-gdt/.

SOURCE GDT