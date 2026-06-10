GDT named to CRN's 2026 Solution Provider 500 list

DALLAS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GDT, a leading provider of AI-ready, carrier-grade IT solutions and services, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named GDT to the 2026 CRN Solution Provider 500 list.

This annual list recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a benchmark for organizations delivering innovative technology solutions and services.

GDT's inclusion reflects its continued focus on helping organizations build secure, scalable technology foundations for modernization, cybersecurity resilience, AI adoption, and long-term cost optimization. Through consulting, professional services, managed services, and lifecycle support, GDT helps customers align IT investments with business outcomes.

The recognition follows recent industry achievements for GDT, including being named to the CRN Tech Elite 250 for 2026 and earning Great Place To Work Certification for the third consecutive year.

"This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in GDT and the work our team does to earn it," said Shawn O'Grady, Chair and CEO at GDT. "The investments organizations make today will shape their ability to support future business and AI requirements. Our customers rely on us to design, build, secure, and manage the technology foundations that enable long-term business outcomes."

"The Solution Provider 500 list highlights those companies generating the highest revenue through leadership in business and service innovation," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "This recognition highlights those organizations that consistently demonstrate agility and sustained growth amid rapidly evolving industry demands and technological change. Congratulations to every company that earned a well-deserved place on this year's Solution Provider 500."

About GDT

GDT is a global IT solutions provider that delivers secure AI-ready, carrier-grade infrastructure and services to enterprise customers worldwide. With a 30-year heritage and a people-first approach, GDT helps organizations modernize and scale their IT environments to support innovation, resilience, and growth. Follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE GDT