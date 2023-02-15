GDUSA Names Adam Gold and Jerry Nieves of GoldenSnow Marketing and Branding House to 2023's People to Watch List

Graphic Design USA's annual award list spotlights innovative professionals who embody the spirit of the creative community

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoldenSnow agency co-founders Adam Gold and Jerry Nieves have been named to Graphic Design USA's 2023 People to Watch list. Mr. Gold and Mr. Nieves founded the design-forward marketing and branding company - which uses substantive storytelling techniques that allow consumers to see themselves in the narrative - in 2020. Previously, Mr. Gold had a career as a classically-trained dancer after earning a BFA from Marymount Manhattan College. Mr. Nieves is a United States Navy veteran who earned an MA in Integrated Marketing Communications from St. Bonaventure University.

"We are honored to be named among such talented professionals who do amazing work," said Adam Gold, founder and creative principal. "Telling stories is what drives us. This recognition adds fuel to our creative process, and the awards justify our clients' trust in our point of view. This is such a lovely testament to our commitment to always raising the bar for quality and creativity."

Since 1963, GDUSA has named creative design professionals respected for their talent, leadership, success, business-savvy and community service to its prestigious People to Watch list, The awards recognize individuals "who embody the spirit of the creative community." GDUSA also hosts several national design competitions which include Graphic Design; Inhouse Design; Web Design; Package Design; Healthcare Design, and Digital Design, in addition to naming leading Designers to Watch and promising Students to Watch.

In the last couple of years, GoldenSnow has won 14 American Graphic and Digital Design awards from GDUSA for their creative work. Their client roster includes prominent spirits brands and the National LGBTQ Task Force. Receiving this honor from GDUSA reinforces the company's goal to raise the stakes for quality and creativity in 2023.

"These awards are signs that we are moving in the right direction," said Jerry Nieves, founder and creative principal. "We have been very fortunate to have the clients that we do, and to work on some spectacular projects over the last two and a half years. To have this work recognized by people who have nothing to do with us besides sharing a passion for the art and science of marketing and design means we are doing the right things in the service of our clients."

