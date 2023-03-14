GDX Will List on D5 Exchange: The Next Big Step in the DEX World

LONDON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridex Protocol, the first fully on-chain order book trading protocol for the Ethereum ecosystem, is going to list its token "GDX" on D5 Exchange on March 15th, 2023. Makers will be able to enjoy a share of 54,000,000 GDX when they trade on D5 Exchange from March 15th. To qualify for the maker rewards, users simply need to place maker orders on the GDX/ETH trading pair (0.05% grid). When the maker orders are filled, users will get their maker rewards the next day.

The listing of GDX on D5 Exchange is an important development for both projects, as it allows traders to access a highly liquid and secure platform, while at the same time, expanding the reach of GDX to a wider audience. GDX is an ERC-20 token on Arbitrum but once Gridex PoS is officially launched, GDX will become the native token of Gridex PoS.

GDX has a maximum supply of 200M. At first, GDX will be an ERC-20 token on Arbitrum, with a maximum supply of 104,000,000. The remaining 96,000,000 GDX for PoS Rewards and core contributors will be minted after the official launch of Gridex PoS.

As for the allocation of GDX, 70% of GDX will be distributed to the community for PoS rewards and maker rewards. In addition, 30% will be used to reward core contributors and early investors, and for project development and marketing.

The growth and adoption of the GDX ecosystem will receive a significant boost with the listing of the GDX token on D5 Exchange. The Gridex Protocol team is dedicated to the success of the project and remains enthusiastic about cultivating a thriving community around its ecosystem.

Gridex Protocol will be a proud sponsor of Paris Blockchain Week, one of the biggest events in the global crypto calendar. As a completely decentralized order book trading protocol, it is the mission of the Gridex Protocol to drive the mass adoption of DeFi, providing users with a more secure, efficient, and convenient trading experience.

About Gridex Protocol

The Gridex Protocol is the first fully on-chain order book trading protocol for the Ethereum ecosystem. It provides the missing jigsaw piece for on-chain DEXs, currently dominated by AMMs, that will catalyze DeFi mass adoption.

Through Gridex's self-developed Grid Maker Order Book (GMOB) model and Grid Price Linear Movement (GPLM) algorithm, trades are executed completely on-chain, gas fees are as low as AMMs, and traders don't need to worry about a lack of liquidity, as it is pooled from other users using the Gridex Protocol, as well as from other major DEXs.

