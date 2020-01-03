GE Appliances Debuts Cutting-Edge Digital Cooking Experience Powered by Artificial Intelligence

First-of-its-kind Artificial Intelligence cooking technology GE Appliances' integrated AI powered computer vision technology will assist families with the planning and making of meals, while also utilizing ingredients before they spoil. American families spend hours a week trying to plan meals and waste 20% of the food they buy, equating to roughly $800 per year in waste. The AI powered computer vision technology helps already busy families use the ingredients on hand to quickly create meal options. The AI powered computer vision technology will be on display this year at CES 2020.

"Our goal was to integrate industry-leading technologies into the cooking space that take the consumer experience to the next level," said Shawn Stover, Executive Director, SmartHome Solutions for GE Appliances. "The next gen Kitchen Hub offers solutions to your meal planning dilemma, making life easier and better at home."

The next gen Kitchen Hub will be available in late 2020. AI powered computer vision cooking technology, accessible for all GE appliances with cameras, will also be available in late 2020.

Connected technology creating smart homes

The next gen Kitchen Hub from GE Appliances is a 27-inch smart touch screen, 1.9 cubic foot microwave and ventilation combo designed to easily fit in the space above the range. Consumers can use cameras to interact with friends and family, snap and share their culinary masterpieces, and even determine when their meals are done while viewing the inside of the oven from their couch. And if cooking isn't entertaining enough, the Kitchen Hub Micro provides access to popular apps, such as Netflix and Spotify. The addition of the microwave into the next gen Kitchen Hub allows the user a full-service kitchen experience.

The next gen Kitchen Hub is just one example of innovation by GE Appliances to put meaningful technology in the hands of consumers. By creating a smarter home, the company's connected appliances provide convenience, assistance and peace of mind to families who use them. And they deliver efficiencies that allow owners to focus more time on the things that matter most to them. Next gen Kitchen Hub features include:

Built-in Google Assistant, allowing owners to create grocery lists, plan meals, search the internet for answers or even control the thermostat

Access to thousands of recipes through SideChef , as well as guided cooking features and precision cooking capabilities

An overhead cooktop-facing camera and ample task lighting to make it easier than ever to share the latest culinary masterpiece on social media

A camera located inside the oven, allowing cooks to check in on their food either from the Hub or their smart phones

Access to calendars and schedules for streamlined organization and efficient household management

Connectivity to other smart home devices, like temperature control, lighting systems and cameras, and the ability to access and control a variety of productivity and smart home apps using the Kitchen Hub as the single portal. The Kitchen Hub will also be compatible with Z-Wave products, allowing the product to act as the central Hub for your Z-wave smart devices in your home.

Interoperability with other connected appliances including GE™, Café™, Monogram®, GE Profile™ and Haier™ brand washers, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, wall ovens, cooktops, ranges, microwaves, air conditioners, water filtration systems and water softeners

GE Appliances' next gen Kitchen Hub also leverages the SmartHQ platform, a proven smart appliance operating system that is global, open and secure, with virtually endless interoperability possibilities. The open platform enables simple connectivity with other smart home products—even outside of the kitchen—and provides a future-proof solution that is easily updated as technology evolves. The dynamic platform allows the ongoing addition of product updates and upgrades, ensuring users can take advantage of new features and functionalities to maximize the value of their smart appliances.

Visit the Haier and GE Appliances booth #16006 at CES 2020 to experience the next gen Kitchen Hub and other smart products that bring more convenience, assistance and peace of mind to owners.

For more information on the Kitchen Hub, visit GEAppliances.com/connect.

About GE Appliances

GE Appliances, a Haier company, creates "good things, for life" through our passion for great appliances and the happiness they can bring to every household. With the Monogram®, CAFÉ™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier and Hotpoint brands, people have more choices for making their kitchens and homes amazing each day. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners and water filtration systems. For more information, visit www.geappliances.com/our-company .

