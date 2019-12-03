GE Appliances Shuts The Door On Odor With Revolutionary New UltraFresh Front Load Washer

Front load washing machines were designed for high-efficiency operation – they use the least water and energy, are gentler on clothes and have more capacity; however, 46 percent of consumers say that mold or odor is their top frustration when it comes to considering front load washers and many do not want to leave the door open to avoid the problem. In fact, one in two front load owners move back to top load washers because of smell and associated maintenance.

"Consumers are searching for solutions and coming up with ways to put a bandage on the issue, like cleaning the washer after each use, wiping down the gasket and most commonly propping the door open," said Peter Pepe, Vice President, Product Management for laundry at GE Appliances. "Our new UltraFresh Front Load washer is the first in the industry to solve for the issues that lead to stink, making care and maintenance along with laundry chores much easier for the consumer."

GE Appliances dedicated two-and-a-half years to innovation and testing to create a built-in solution to Drain, Dry and Defend.

Drain the residual water: Moisture is the enemy when it comes to keeping a washer fresh and clean. GE Appliances developed a wider gasket that is angled to allow water to fully drain after the wash cycle.

Dry while keeping the door closed: The new UltraFresh Vent System with OdorBlock™ creates a revolutionary new airflow at the touch of a button. After the wash cycle, the unit pulls in and circulates fresh air, removing moisture from the door, gasket and basket.

Defend with exclusive Microban® technology: The global leader in antimicrobial additives and odor control solutions developed a unique antimicrobial technology exclusively for the GE UltraFresh Front Load washers. Microban's technology is built into the gasket, dispenser and pump during manufacturing to help prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria in parts of the washer where moisture could linger.

The new UltraFresh Front Load washers also introduce a variety of exciting features driven by consumer data and insights to make laundry easier and more enjoyable, including:

New Colors: Two new matte finishes – Satin Nickel and Sapphire Blue – join White and Diamond Gray to meet changing consumer color preferences. Matte finishes are at the forefront of design and help to create laundry rooms that no longer get banished to basements.

SmartDispense: Holds an entire bottle of liquid laundry detergent and senses the weight and fibers contained within each load, releases the perfect amount of detergent to do the job--- without the mess of measuring or the need to store the bottle. Fill it and forget it for up to 32 loads.

Flexible Doors: Both the washer and dryer doors can be reversed to adapt to each laundry room's configuration, making load-out and load-in to the dryer easier.

Large Capacity: holds more pants, towels and bedding with larger capacity offered in a shallow footprint.

Dynamic Balancing Technology (dBT)™: New balancing technology in the machines keeps cycles quiet and efficient by proactively sensing balanced loads before accelerating spin speeds.

Smart: UltraFresh Front Load washers and dryers are WiFi connected allowing for a remote start – so clothes don't sit all day waiting to be moved from the washer to the dryer. Washer Link connects to the dryer to automatically modify cycle settings based on the most recent wash cycle completed.

UltraFresh Front Load washers will be available in major retailers and local independent dealers in January 2020 and range from $899 to $1,199 MSRP based on size and features. For more information, visit https://pressroom.geappliances.com/.

