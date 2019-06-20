GE, ECI Join Forces to Enhance Support of Modern Utility Networks

PETACH TIKVA, Israel and MARKHAM, Canada, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ECI®, a global provider of ELASTIC Network® solutions for service providers, critical infrastructures and data center operators, and GE Renewable Energy's Grid Solutions business, one of the leaders in advanced power system solutions, have announced today their global collaboration of tailored offerings and extensive expertise to better serve the critical infrastructure industry. This combination of products and services will provide customers with a more robust, end-to-end solution for their networking needs while allowing both parties to extend their already substantial industry footprints.

Utilities traditionally have managed their IT and OT networks as separate sub-networks. Over the years, however, various challenges required utilities to rethink their Information and Communication Technology (ICT). Creating heterogeneous networks that can harmonize and streamline previously siloed IT and OT operations is a critical factor for improving grid efficiency, reducing downtime, lowering operational costs, minimizing asset risks, and increasing customer satisfaction. Moreover, it enables these utilities to deal with future higher capacity business requirements while preserving the security and dependability of critical and time-sensitive operation traffic with information assurance edge to edge.

"As utilities face new challenges and embrace new technologies, we understand just how critical it is to minimize disruption while modernizing. With an extensive background in the utility sector and robust product lines that complement our offerings, we feel ECI is a well-matched partner to our goals," said Chris Trabold, product line leader and general manager of Industrial Communications at GE Renewable Energy's Grid Solutions business. "With the joint product portfolio, we are even better equipped to address the networking needs of utilities around the globe, especially those organizations that are building or modernizing their ICT networks."

The joint ECI and GE offering will provide customers with an end-to-end, unified networking solution for whichever technology they require: optical, MPLS-TP or IP/MPLS, or TDM. Through this collaboration, GE can scale its solutions with ECI's Apollo optical family or Neptune family with Elastic MPLS, which supports both MPLS-TP and IP/MPLS on the same network element. As part of a joint solution, ECI also will offer GE's JunglePAX™ MPLS-TP solution to its global customers to address areas of critical communications requiring industrial hardened, fanless and optimized packet transport modes to critical OT application performance. Interoperability between the two product lines is already under way, with future differentiation planned. Moreover, customers will be able to combine ECI and GE maintenance agreements under one entity for first line support.

"The rise of ICT modernization and IT/OT convergence means more companies are seeking out adaptive, future-minded solutions to help meet their networking needs," said Fernando Valdivielso, global vice president of Sales and Marketing at ECI. "ECI has been serving critical infrastructure customers around the globe for more than 50 years with our flexible technologies, and we believe this recent partnership with GE will allow us to work with a wide range of utility customers in new geographies. This is an exciting time for ECI and GE as we partner to bring solutions that help balance performance of existing assets with the inevitable network of the future."

To learn more about ECI's work with critical industries, visit: https://www.ecitele.com/elastigrid/.

For more information please visit www.ge.com/grid, and follow GE's Grid Solutions on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

About ECI

ECI is a global provider of ELASTIC network solutions to CSPs, critical industries, and data center operators. With the advent of 5G, IoT, and smart everything, traffic demands are increasing dramatically, and network operators must make smart choices as they evolve their infrastructures. ECI's Elastic Services Platform employs our programmable packet and optical networking solutions, along with our service-driven software suite and virtualization capabilities, to provide a robust yet flexible solution for any application. ECI solutions are tailored for the needs of today, yet flexible enough to help meet the challenges of tomorrow. For more information, visit us at www.ecitele.com.

ABOUT GE'S GRID SOLUTIONS

Grid Solutions, a GE Renewable Energy business, serves customers globally with more than 17,000 employees in approximately 80 countries. Grid Solutions helps utilities and industry maximize the reliability, efficiency and resilience of the grid by enabling effective management of electricity from the point of generation to the point of consumption. For more about GE Renewable Energy's Grid Solutions business, visit www.gegridsolutions.com.

For more information, contact:

Allison + Partners for ECI Telecom

+1-415-294-9846

ECI@allisonpr.com

Allison J. Cohen

Grid Solutions, GE Renewable Energy

External Communications Manager

+972-(0)54-7299742

allison.j.cohen@ge.com

SOURCE ECI Telecom

Related Links

http://www.ecitele.com

