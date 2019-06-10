GE Healthcare And Nyansa Enter Into Strategic Alliance To Bring Network Performance Analytics Solutions To Health Care

CHICAGO and PALO ALTO, Calif., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Healthcare and Nyansa today announced a strategic alliance under which GE Healthcare will distribute and support the Nyansa Voyance AIOps platform for health care customers. The arrangement, for the first time, provides an advanced analytics solution for biomed and IT professionals to address the increasingly complex mission-critical networks and network-connected patient care devices.

Under the agreement, the companies are integrating the GE CARESCAPE™ Network, the trusted near-real-time patient monitoring network, with Voyance AIOps, the leading AI-based platform for network and device performance management. The arrangement establishes GE Healthcare as the sole distributor of the Nyansa AIOps platform in health care facilities primarily dedicated to patient care, providing customers integrated sales and support of the complete CARESCAPE-Voyance solution. Additionally, GE Healthcare and Nyansa will collaborate on product and technology roadmap to bring to market new network-optimization services during the course of the multi-year agreement.

"The role of the health care CIO and BioMed is rapidly changing, requiring a new approach to integrating the latest device technology with IT infrastructure," said Gerois Di Marco, General Manager with Clinical Care Solutions at GE Healthcare. "What the industry has lacked is visibility across biomed and IT disciplines to effectively manage performance and utilization of critical care assets at the scale required across wireless and wired networks."

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION DRIVING PROFOUND CHANGES IN HEALTH CARE MARKET

As digital transformation within health care takes hold, the widespread adoption of new medical devices, monitoring equipment, and patient record systems requires a new approach that ensures the highest possible levels of device performance and operational assurance using advanced big data network analytics and machine learning technologies that help speed patient care and enhance operation of critical network-connected systems.

As a market-leading provider of health care technology solutions, GE Healthcare is intimately familiar with the evolution of IT infrastructure in the industry. Modern medical devices and clinical communication devices are increasingly deployed on wireless networks as mobility is essential for effective patient care and clinician productivity. The Voyance AIOps platform provides detailed analytics at the device level and across the network from access to application. This provides biomed and IT teams the necessary visibility and a single source of truth to effectively manage device connectivity, performance, and utilization.

"Our collaboration with GE Healthcare will remove roadblocks for CIOs and make them more responsive as they navigate the unique challenges of the health care digital transformation," said Abe Ankumah, Co-Founder and CEO of Nyansa. "Our expertise in device and network performance, and AI-based analytics, is an ideal complement to the mission critical CARESCAPE platform, and further validates the value of our AIOps solution. Together we deliver a win for clinicians and patients as well as the business."

"There is untapped potential in optimizing health care networks for all hospital needs, tying together clinicians, biomed devices, and the network infrastructure to deliver a better patient experience," said Di Marco. "Clinicians get reliable real-time data access from anywhere, organizations can maximize the utilization of expensive critical assets, and incident response or troubleshooting is greatly simplified."

The Voyance AIOps platform is recognized as the industry's first and only AI-based operational assurance system that constantly analyzes every client network transaction, correlating this data across every layer of the network to ensure the best possible user and device performance in real-time and historically.

End-to-end analytics, powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), provide unmatched visibility and actionable network-optimization recommendations for every device and client connected to healthcare networks – the backbone for real-time patient monitoring.

Voyance is currently in use by a number of healthcare customers such as Mission Healthcare and Northeast Georgia Health System – companies at the forefront of the health care digital transformation.

