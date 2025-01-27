GE Johnson is Now DPR Construction

Jan 27, 2025

Integration Strengthens Regional Presence and Resources for Customers; Preserves GE Johnson Legacy of Community Support and Building Ingenuity

DENVER, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction, a leading national self-performing general contractor specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects, today announced that GE Johnson Construction Company will officially operate under the DPR Construction brand moving forward. This integration follows the successful acquisition of the company by DPR in 2021 and reflects the completion of key milestones, aligning both organizations to deliver enhanced capabilities and resources to customers in the Mountain States.

Since joining the DPR family of companies, GE Johnson has operated as a standalone entity, maintaining its strong regional reputation and local focus. The integration marks the next phase in delivering on the promise of combining GE Johnson's market expertise and building ingenuity with DPR's national reach, global customer relationships, and innovative solutions.

"This is great news for customers who will continue to receive the personalized service they've come to expect from GE Johnson, along with the insight and innovation DPR brings as a national self-performing GC," said Scott Miller, DPR Mountain States business unit leader and long-time GE Johnson team member. "It's the same talented builders on the job every day, but with a new name and even better reach. We're also maintaining our hallmark commitment to our communities—treating every project, no matter the scope, like a community project."

"Over the last three years, we've had the opportunity to work together, strengthen our teams, and deliver value to our clients," said Ryan Romanchuk, DPR regional leader and Leadership Team member. "Today is an inflection point for us and marks the culmination of the team's hard work. We're excited to be moving forward together under a single brand and shared values to help our customers realize their visions, support our local communities and provide exciting and rewarding career paths for our teammates both here in the Mountain States and around the world."

"The legacy of collaboration and trust GE Johnson has built in the Mountain States is enviable," Miller added. "We'll continue to build on that foundation while unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation."

For more information about DPR Construction and its operations in the Mountain States, please visit www.dpr.com.

ABOUT DPR CONSTRUCTION:
DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its corps of self-perform workers, and leveraging data to learn and improve from DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs approximately 9,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

