GE, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Centura Health, SAIF and IBM's Jonathan Gelfand Honored for Achievements in Supporting Employee Resilience

BOSTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- meQuilibrium, the #1 digital solution for building workforce resilience, held its annual resilience conference this month, featuring advice and guidance from leading experts and practitioners on the role organizational resilience plays in preparing for the post-pandemic future of work.

One of the highlights of the conference was the annual meQuilibrium Resilience Awards, which honored one extraordinary HR leader and five exceptional organizations for their achievements in organizational resilience.

Jonathan Gelfand, MPH, MBA, Global Well-being and Health Promotion Manager at IBM Corporation, was named "Resilience Champion of the Year" for his work leading IBM's global workforce well-being strategy, collaborating with a cross-functional global team to positively impact workplace culture and advance the psychosocial health and well-being of IBMers.

"I am honored to receive the "Resilience Champion of the Year" award for creating new wellbeing initiatives to meet the needs of IBM employees," Gelfand said. "Employee well-being is one of our most important goals as we work to support IBMers who have faced uncertainty and challenges. Empathy, connection and acquired resilience skills enable us to better adapt to change, meet adversity, and grow."

Leading organizations recognized for their work in driving positive impacts on workforce emotional wellbeing include:

SAIF "Best Launch - Mid-Market Company" for helping their managers and employees navigate uncertain times.

GE "Best Launch - Enterprise Company" for their thoughtful, integrated approach and leveraging best practices, including executive sponsorship, webinars and resilience training for HR groups and champions.

Centura Health "Best Grassroots Success" for their strategic boots on the ground efforts to drive participation in meQ's resilience skill-building program among their 20,000 associates.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. "Best Enterprise Strategy" for a stellar job in embedding resilience across the HR ecosystem--impacting individuals, teams, and the firm.

"Congratulations to all these organizations for proactively supporting their people, taking a 'whole self' approach, and implementing organizational resilience initiatives that address burnout and adapting to change, which are today's biggest business challenges," said Jan Bruce, CEO and co-founder, meQuilibrium. "They are exemplars of successfully implementing an effective, persistent organization-wide approach to resilience, empowering their people to adapt to today's challenges and prepare for future opportunity."

Over 400 HR leaders were in attendance for meQuilibrium's second annual "Resilience 2021" conference to learn how resilience solves big business and organizational problems across wellbeing, talent management, and employee experience.

The meQuilibrium three-day conference, featuring top wellbeing, mental health resilience experts, is available for viewing on demand at (https://go.mequilibrium.com/resilience-2021_ond-form.html).

