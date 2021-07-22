GE Taps Dell Technologies to Simplify its Global IT Operations

ROUND ROCK, Texas, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and GE (NYSE: GE) are extending their relationship to assist the high-tech industrial company in managing its IT infrastructure through an as-a-Service model, enabling GE to more easily scale its IT infrastructure across 170 countries.

Serving as a catalyst for innovation for more than 125 years, GE is committed to using its leading technology and global reach to deliver solutions that make the world work more efficiently, reliably and safely. Its agreement with Dell is key to delivering on this promise and to create leaner and more autonomous business units.

"When your business is as diverse as a multinational company like GE, the simplest changes in your infrastructure can create a domino effect, impacting a complex global network," said Bill Scannell, president, Global Sales & Customer Operations, Dell Technologies. "Since we began working with GE, our goal has been to help them reduce the complexity of their vast interconnected IT resources and deliver a simple way to adapt to the changes in business strategy. With APEX Custom Solutions, GE can drive automation and cost savings across its varied businesses and still maintain predictability by aligning its expenses with the business value received from the technology."

In using an on-premises cloud from Dell Technologies, GE can meet business demand and become more agile by quickly transitioning IT resources without a major reorganization of its infrastructure. The private cloud approach helps GE create a seamless application owner experience with automated provisioning and data services that speeds the deployment of applications and services.

GE is using the Dell Technologies APEX portfolio to quickly rebalance workloads across its business units, without creating a significant impact on its businesses and spending.

"We need to have the ability to change as quickly as the world does regardless of whether we're manufacturing a new jet turbine in Ohio or AI-based ultrasound technology in Bangalore," said Nancy Anderson, chief information officer at GE. "With data centers around the world, we are working with Dell to create a consistent way to support all of our business units that ensures the right IT resources are making it to the right teams when they need them most."

Using Dell Technologies APEX Data Center Utility, GE can blend automation and software architecture to support its increasing workloads from traditional IT applications to data analytics. The APEX Data Center Utility allows GE to scale up or down its data center, storage and compute resources on demand as the company executes an approach that adapts to each business unit's strategy. This will allow GE to pay for what it uses, helping manage costs and adjust its spending to changing dynamics. GE is also using Dell EMC PowerStore and Dell EMC VxRail to assist with its IT transformation strategy.

