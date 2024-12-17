GE Vernova announces the first Caribbean H-Class order

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) announced that it has secured an order to supply its Class H natural gas-fired combined cycle power generation equipment for Generadora San Felipe Limited's (GSF) 470 megawatt (MW) power plant in Punta Caucedo, Boca Chica, Dominican Republic. This project is GE Vernova's first H-Class gas turbine order in the Caribbean. It will contribute to implementation of the Dominican Republic's climate ambitions and sustainable development goals by supporting the expansion of renewable energy through its dispatchable power profile.

In recent years this Caribbean country, one of the fastest growing economies in Latin America, has managed to replace most of its oil-based electricity generation capacity with natural gas. Natural gas accounts for almost half of all energy generated in the Dominican Republic and plays a crucial role in the country's energy transition, supporting and complementing the expansion of renewable sources.

"Our new plant, powered by GE Vernova's highly efficient H-Class technology, will support our efforts to provide less carbon-intensive and more reliable electricity, which is critical for the country's productivity growth and people's well-being," said Antonio Ramírez , General Manager of Generadora San Felipe. "We rely on the strong reputation of HA technology and turned to GE Vernova, a leader in innovation on the path to decarbonisation, based on a long-standing collaboration between our two companies."

The new San Felipe power plant has a multi-shaft generator block, equipped with a GE Vernova 7HA.02 gas turbine coupled to an H65 generator, an STF-A650 steam turbine coupled to an H35 generator, a triple-pressure heat recovery steam generator (HRSG) with superheat and a condenser.

"The San Felipe power plant development is a very ambitious project, and we are proud to support it," said Dave Ross , President of GE Vernova's Gas Power business in the Americas region. "Once completed, the plant is expected to be one of the most efficient in the Caribbean and can be configured with post-combustion carbon capture systems to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions."

