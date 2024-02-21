GE VERNOVA UNVEILS GRID DATA MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE TO UNLOCK A SMARTER, MORE RESILIENT ENERGY NETWORK

GE Vernova adds the first grid-specific data fabric to its GridOS® software portfolio to help utilities better orchestrate the electric grid across transmission, distribution, and the edge by unlocking data to solve the challenges of electrification.

Itron is among the key collaborators with GE Vernova to utilize the new federated grid data fabric software to better enable a more modern, secure, and resilient grid.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GE Vernova launched GridOS® Data Fabric, the first data fabric designed for grid orchestration, to help utilities operate a grid that is both smarter, as renewable energy scales, and more resilient, as extreme weather events increase.

The grid today is more complex than ever before, and energy data is a contributor to this complexity, as this data is dispersed across the energy network, multiplying exponentially and creating data challenges for electric utilities to manage. GridOS® Data Fabric uses federation to access decentralized data from multiple sources and virtualization to create a centralized view across the grid ecosystem, from transmission, distribution and the edge, and information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) applications. This unified data view helps grid operators discover, govern, and utilize large volumes of highly distributed data to make better decisions faster while orchestrating the grid in real-time.

"We are working to address complications arising from big energy data," said Sanjay Banga, President, Transmission and Distribution Vertical at Tata Power. "Unlocking energy data across the grid will help us address variable renewable power, grid disruption, and the induction of millions of EVs, solar panels, solar pumps, and IoT edge devices. Scalable solutions that make data management easier for utilities will help us better forecast generation and load for grid balancing and optimize capex for optimal data analytics. This supports our drive toward 24/7 availability of reliable, sustainable power for end users," added Banga.

Energy Data Provides Opportunities for Electric Utilities

As utilities modernize the grid by installing line sensors and smart meters, they are able to gather large amounts of data to enhance grid intelligence. They also need to process an increasing number of external data sources, such as weather, wildfire, traffic, and emergency services information. GridOS® Data Fabric is designed to integrate energy data from across OT and IT, as well as these external data sources to facilitate coordinated decision-making.

"Energy data plays a key role in delivering a more efficient grid. Utilities will need to connect energy data from across the grid ecosystem to effectively automate grid operations, orchestrating more intelligent, secure, and resilient grid that is ready and built for future electrification needs. By leveraging energy data, AI and machine learning (ML) powered technologies, utilities can move at speed to meet demand while addressing renewables management and electrification challenges," said Mahesh Sudhakaran, General Manager at GE Vernova's Grid Software business.

Collaborations to Scale Up Grid Modernization

Collaborations are key to accelerating grid orchestration and scaling breakthrough technologies that rely on energy data. Itron, an American energy, water, smart city, Industrial Internet of Things, and intelligent infrastructure services company, will leverage GE Vernova's GridOS® Data Fabric to connect grid operations and grid edge data, from sources such as residential solar, electric vehicles, and more. "A key component of the GridOS® Data Fabric software is its ability to connect and integrate data to make more accurate real-time decisions that enable a reliable and resilient grid. The data to be exchanged with Itron's Grid Edge Intelligence solutions can provide new insights to promote grid stability and to train and power AI and ML applications that help automate key aspects of the grid operation," said Don Reeves, Senior Vice President, Outcomes at Itron.

GE Vernova's GridOS® strategy is centered around a modular, composable, data-driven software portfolio designed to orchestrate a more sustainable energy grid and help utilities keep pace with the energy transition. This announcement builds on GE Vernova's acquisition of Greenbird Integration Technology AS and the launch of GridOS® in 2023. "This launch includes GridOS® Connect, our energy data integration engine, a key component for the federated grid data fabric that feeds continuously updated data sets into the system. This is information that has been difficult for utilities to compile and analyze holistically in the past," said Thorsten Heller, Chief Innovation Officer at GE Vernova's Grid Software business. "With GE Vernova's acquisition of Greenbird Integration Technology AS last year, we are ready to help utilities unlock data for a smarter, resilient grid that is fit for future generations."

The announcement comes ahead of DISTRIBUTECH International, an annual transmission and distribution event, where GE Vernova will be showcasing its electrification grid hardware and software solutions that are designed to help utility customers address the challenge of big data, climate change, and energy security to accelerate the energy transition and orchestrate a more sustainable energy grid.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a planned, purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification businesses and is supported by its accelerator businesses of Advanced Research, Consulting Services, and Financial Services. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world's challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova's Electrification Software business is focused on providing a suite of software products and services to customers aiming to accelerate a new era of energy by electrifying and decarbonizing the energy ecosystem through intelligent and efficient data analytics, monitoring, and management.

GE Vernova's mission is embedded in its name – it retains its legacy, "GE," as an enduring and hard-earned badge of quality and ingenuity. "Ver" / "verde" signal Earth's verdant and lush ecosystems. "Nova," from the Latin "novus," nods to a new, innovative era of lower carbon energy. Supported by the Company Purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova will help deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova and LinkedIn.

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners, and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

