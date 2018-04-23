GEA Legal and Benefits Workshop Covers the Bases for Georgia Employers

An afternoon of golf and networking on Monday, May 21 will be followed by the legal and benefits workshop on Tuesday, May 22. The keynote speaker for the event is Dan Morgan, Senior Portfolio Manager for Synovus Trust. Morgan is a frequent commentator on news and financial television networks, including CNBC, PBS, and Bloomberg Financial News. He'll provide a market assessment for workshop participants, highlighting the drivers of today's robust economy and stock market.

W. Melvin Haas, III, a partner with the Constangy, Brooks, Smith, and Prophete law firm, will anchor the legal segment of the program. Haas will provide insights to the Trump administration's impact on labor and employment law, including expectations of the midterm elections. Attorneys Alyssa Peters and Jonathan Martin will add regulatory and policy updates to the program. Constangy partner, Paul Ryan, will discuss the legal aspects of employee benefit programs. Workshop participants will also hear from George Diamantis, CEO of Peachtree Wealth Strategies, who will provide information about new savings programs for employees.

"HR professionals have their hands full," states GEA Executive Director, Mike McCurdy. "With high demand for employees, they have to know that they're competitive with compensation and benefits. Many of the regulatory and legal changes that are coming from Washington are good for business, but they require policy reviews, updates, and training. Our Lake Lanier workshop is intended to provide the mission critical information that's needed for leaders to stay up to date and cover all of the bases."

Since 1981, Georgia Employers' Association has provided a valuable resource that helps Georgia businesses manage risk, develop leadership capabilities, and build an engaged workforce. GEA is a single source for training, consulting services, legal resources and other products and professional services that members need to succeed.

