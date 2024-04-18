GEANCO FOUNDATION AND TWO-TIME NBA MVP AND MILWAUKEE BUCKS GREAT GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO'S CHARLES ANTETOKOUNMPO FAMILY FOUNDATION (CAFF) OPEN TRANSFORMATIVE, STATE-OF-THE-ART, SOLAR-POWERED COMMUNITY CENTER IN NIGERIA

CAFF's First Step in Establishing a Long-term Footprint of Impact in African Country

Center to Provide an Essential Economic Boost of Hope and Possibility to the Rural Poor

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The GEANCO Foundation is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with two-time NBA MVP and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (CAFF) to unveil their inaugural community center in Nigeria. This state-of-the-art facility marks an extension of GEANCO's renowned Health & Education initiatives in the region and signifies CAFF's commitment to establishing a long-term footprint of impact in Nigeria.

"My family's roots run deep in Nigeria — it holds a very special place in my heart," said Giannis Antetokounmpo. "When I learned that upwards of 20 million children are out of school in Nigeria -- 60% of whom are girls, I knew I wanted to do something. To see this community center become a reality is truly humbling. It's not just a building, it's a promise of a brighter, more equal, more educated future. I want to thank GEANCO for their partnership, and for allowing me to be a part of this incredible journey."

"We wanted to partner with an organization that prioritized the sustainability of their initiatives as much as total impact, and had an established track record of building community trust. GEANCO came to the table with all of that," said Lauren Cochlin, Director at the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (CAFF). "Plus, they were excited about building upon their experience constructing medical clinics, and trying something new like a community center. We couldn't be more proud of how this turned out. We're really hoping this center will be a beacon of hope for children in this community — a place where they can learn, grow, and dream for decades to come."

"I have long admired how the Antetokounmpos' positive impact extends beyond the basketball court and into the communities that are most meaningful to them," said GEANCO's CEO Afam Onyema. "When they expressed a desire to expand the reach of their family foundation to Nigeria, we embraced the opportunity to partner with them to establish a center that will enrich its surrounding communities in so many crucial and lasting ways. Working with CAFF has been a privilege and a joy. I hope that our center, and the collaboration that brought it into being, will stand as inspiring examples to those who seek to revitalize Nigeria by creating more opportunities for its poorest and most vulnerable citizens."

The GEANCO Community Center symbolizes a merging of the Foundation's impactful medical and educational initiatives with CAFF's commitment to fostering thriving communal environments. This innovative center is designed to fill critical gaps in the region by providing access to technology, educational support, extracurricular activities, and more.

This innovative center offers valuable resources such as a computer lab, a library with educational materials, and sports and music equipment that were previously scarce in the area. It will also provide after-school tutoring, sports activities, and arts classes, serving as a hub for community gatherings, meetings, and celebrations.

