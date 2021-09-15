Gear Hobbing Machines Market 2021-2025 | Growth In Automotive Industry to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Reports
Sep 15, 2021, 17:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The gear hobbing machines market is poised to grow by USD 137.66 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.31% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The growth in the automotive industry, demand for superior quality products and CNC machines, and increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the growing second-hand machines market, improvements in grinding technology, lack of skilled labor in the manufacturing sector will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Gear Hobbing Machines Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Gear Hobbing Machines Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Vertical Hobbing Machines
- Horizontal Hobbing Machines
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Gear Hobbing Machines Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gear hobbing machines market report covers the following areas:
- Gear Hobbing Machines Market size
- Gear Hobbing Machines Market trends
- Gear Hobbing Machines Market industry analysis
Gear Hobbing Machines Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. EMAG GmbH & Co. KG, Felsomat GmbH & Co. KG., Gleason Corp., Liebherr-International AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Monnier + Zahner AG, Star SU LLC, and TOSHULIN AS are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Gear Hobbing Machines Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Gear Hobbing Machines Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist gear hobbing machines market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the gear hobbing machines market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the gear hobbing machines market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gear hobbing machines market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Vertical hobbing machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Horizontal hobbing machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- EMAG GmbH & Co. KG
- Felsomat GmbH & Co. KG.
- Gleason Corp.
- Liebherr-International AG
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Monnier + Zahner AG
- Star SU LLC
- TOSHULIN AS
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
