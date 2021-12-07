Gear Manufacturing Market to grow by USD 73.66 Bn | DB Santasalo Sarl, Emerson Electric Co., and Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. emerge as key players | Technavio

Purchase our full report to know the exact growth variance, YOY growth rates, and future growth opportunities in the market.

By product, the worm gear segment will generate maximum revenue in the gear manufacturing market during the forecast period. Worm gears are extensively used to reduce and manage speeds at low and medium levels. They are also self-locking which makes them ideal in hoisting and lifting applications. In terms of geography, APAC will present significant opportunities for market vendors. The region currently holds 40% of the global market share. Rapid growth in industrialization and rising investments in water and wastewater treatment facilities are fueling the growth of the gear manufacturing market in APAC.

Gear Manufacturing Market: Major Growth Drivers

The gear manufacturing market growth is expected to be driven by the adoption of industrial automation. The adoption of automation is gaining significant prominence in the manufacturing industry across the world. This has increased the use of robots and automation equipment in various high-speed, repetitive tasks. With the rising adoption of automation, the demand for gears will consequently increase, thereby fueling the growth of the global gear manufacturing market.

In addition, increasing investments in renewable energy and the resurgence of investments in the oil and gas sector will further accelerate the growth of the market. However, the slowdown in the manufacturing sector in China will harm the growth of the market.

Gear Manufacturing Market: Key Vendor Offerings

DB Santasalo Sarl: The company is involved in the manufacturing of a wide range of gears for various end-user applications.

Emerson Electric Co.: The company offers gears such as CW Series Quarter-turn Worm Gear Operator and others.

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.: The company manufactures a wide range of gears for various end-user applications.

Gear Manufacturing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 73.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled DB Santasalo Sarl, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Rotork Plc, SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Walterscheid GmbH, WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

