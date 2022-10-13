Gear Manufacturing Market to grow by USD 73.66 Bn by 2026, Adoption of industrial automation to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gear manufacturing market size is set to grow by USD 73.66 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Factors such as the adoption of industrial automation, and growing investments in renewable energy will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The gear manufacturing market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gear Manufacturing Market 2022-2026

Gear Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Product

Worm Gear



Bevel Gear



Others

End-user

Oil And Gas Industry



Power Industry



Automotive



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

APAC will account for 40% of market growth. The main markets in APAC for gear manufacture are China and Japan. This region's market will grow more quickly than the markets in North America, the Middle East, and South America combined. To meet emission targets and lessen environmental pollution, China and India are quickly increasing their capacity for renewable energy sources. China and India have the capacity to generate more than 6,500 TWh of offshore wind energy, according to the IEA.

Gear Manufacturing Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the gear manufacturing market in the industrial machinery industry include DB Santasalo Sarl, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Rotork Plc, SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH, and Co KG, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Walterscheid GmbH, WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gear manufacturing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Gear Manufacturing Market size

Gear Manufacturing Market trends

Gear Manufacturing Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the resurgence of investments in the oil and gas sector are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as a slowdown in the Chinese manufacturing sector is may threaten the growth of the market.

Gear Manufacturing Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist gear manufacturing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gear manufacturing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gear manufacturing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gear manufacturing market vendors

Gear Manufacturing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73% Market growth 2022-2026 $73.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled DB Santasalo Sarl, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Rotork Plc, SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Walterscheid GmbH, WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Worm gear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Bevel gear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Power industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

DB Santasalo Sarl

Emerson Electric Co.

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

Rotork Plc

SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG

Siemens AG

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Walterscheid GmbH

WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

