Gear Up for Game Day Fun: Whirlpool Brand Takes Center Stage as Founding Partner of Maryland Whipsnakes' Homecoming Weekend

BALTIMORE, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool brand is taking the field as the proud founding partner of the Premier Lacrosse League's Maryland Whipsnakes during its homecoming weekend at Homewood Field in Baltimore from August 3-4, 2024. The Whirlpool brand partnership with the Maryland Whipsnakes expands upon the brand's three-year partnership with the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL).

Whirlpool brand is collaborating with the PLL on game day initiatives and on-site activations for the Maryland Whipsnakes' homecoming weekend including:

Whirlpool brand, founding partner of the Maryland Whipsnakes

Player meet & greets at the Whirlpool Premier Zone Activation, where fans will have the chance to interact with PLL players and get their autographs on PLL x Whirlpool brand autograph cards.

Specially designed jersey care cards by Whirlpool with every PLL Jersey sold this season to help fans properly care for and preserve their team jerseys.

PLL x Whirlpool branded towels, water bottles, and game schedule magnets for game attendees.

Whirlpool brand will own exclusive broadcast rights for the Whipsnakes' homecoming weekend at Homewood Field in Baltimore .

. Exclusive Whirlpool Jersey Patches on all Maryland Whipsnakes uniforms.

Plus, more co-branded giveaways and in-game experiences throughout the weekend!

"Whirlpool was brilliant in helping us welcome our eight teams to their new home cities last year. Today, we're proud to introduce them home as the founding partner of the Maryland Whipsnakes," said Paul Rabil, co-founder and president of the PLL. "The enthusiasm we've seen from fans at our Homecoming Weekends throughout the season has been remarkable – and there's no doubt Maryland fans will show out for the Whipsnakes this weekend."

"As a proud founding partner of the Maryland Whipsnakes, we're bringing game day fun to Baltimore fans," said Shannon Blakely, Vice President of North America Brand Marketing at Whirlpool Corporation. "Whirlpool is excited to have an expanded on-site presence during homecoming weekend in Baltimore and to continue to grow our successful partnership with the PLL."

In their shared mission to make lacrosse more accessible, the two organizations will aim to expand access to clean uniforms and equipment to youth lacrosse organizations. Together, in partnership with ReLax Collections, the non-profit that PLL partners with to identify schools and youth lacrosse organizations that require support with equipment and uniforms, the two organizations plan to help make an impact across the country.

To learn more about the Maryland Whipsnakes' season schedule, and to purchase tickets for the 2024 season, visit: https://premierlacrosseleague.com/teams/maryland-whipsnakes/select .

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

About the Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster is a men's professional lacrosse league in North America, composed of eight teams rostered by the best players in the world. Co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil, the PLL is backed by an investment group composed of Joe Tsai Sports, The Chernin Group, Arctos Sports Partners, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), The Kraft Group, Bolt Capital and other top investors in sports and media. The PLL is distributed through an exclusive media rights agreement with ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. The PLL was named 2020 Sports Breakthrough by the Sports Business Journal and recognized as a 2021 Best Employer in Sports by Front Office Sports. For more on the league, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com and follow on social media: Instagram (@PLL), Twitter (@PremierLacrosse), Facebook (@PremierLacrosseLeague), YouTube (YouTube.com/PLL) and TikTok (@pll).

SOURCE Whirlpool Brand